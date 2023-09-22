FC 24 introduces Tactical Visions to Career Mode, which dictates the overall style of your clubs play. But what are the best Tactical Visions in FC 24? Which one will help your club make history. We created a guide that should help inform players of the best Tactical Visions in FC 24.

What Are The Best Tactical Visions In FC 24 Career Mode?

Firstly, we should mention a few things before starting. Choosing a Tactical Vision should always be based on what your style of play is. While we recommended some Tactical Visions, we recommend you try them all out over time to really find out which works best for you. Without further ado, let's look at the Best Tactical Visions in FC 24.

Overall, FC 24 brings seven total Tactical Visions to the table. Here is a list of all of them:

Tiki Taka – Possession style of play

Gegenpressing – Strategy based around high press

Counter-Attack – Based around low-risk defense that focuses on just getting the ball to plan a heavy counter-attack

Park The Bus – Strategy that focuses heavily on defense

Kick and Rush – All offensive strategy that focuses on getting the ball to your Strikers

Wing Play – Using full width of the pitch to get ball out to attacking players quickly

Standard – Balanced approach for both offense and defense

Our favorite Visions in FC 24 are Gegenpressing, Wing Play, and Tiki Taka. Overall, these three Tactical Visions provide players with low-risk strategies that offer major advantanges. Let's go over each one, going from the bottom to the top:

3. Tiki Taka

Pros: Tiki Taka is our third favorite tactical vision in FC 24. This Tactical Vision focuses on a more “slow and steady wins the race” type of approach. With comfortable short passes, you wait to for opportunities to unfold by slowly moving the ball down the field. Overall, this is a great Tactical Vision for patient players who prefer to keep the ball away from their opponent. Additionally, we like Tiki Taka is great for involving all players on the field, instead of prioritizing any position.

Cons: We feel a major con to Tiki Taka is that all the passing creates multiple turnover opportunities. You'll pass the ball around so much that you'll be prone to making mistakes here and there. Additionally, it's not the best Tactical Vision when falling behind in a match.

2. Wing Play

Pros: Wing Play is the second best Tactical Vision in the game if you have fast wingers. Overall, by using the full width of the pitch, you're able to get the ball to your wingers in spots where defenders are helpless. Furthermore, the small amount of traffic should help get your player down the field and in scoring position. From here, you can either shoot if the odds look good, or wait for some more teammates to come over and strategize.

Cons: Without fast wingers, this Tactical Vision is useless. That's because even if your winger gets the ball in a tight spot, they won't be able to take advantage of the situation. Additionally, speedy defenders will catch up with ease, putting your whole strategy to waste. So be sure to constantly keep fast wingers on your squad.

1. Gegenpressing

Pros: Gegenpressing focuses on winning the ball back in the opponent's third. Overall, we love this Tactical Vision the best because it keeps your opponent limited to what they can do. It's better to regain possession on the opponent's side of the field, keeping the pressure on them while you build scoring opportunities. Additionally, you increase chances of causing turnovers, giving you the ball in perfect position to make a play.

Cons: Generally, there are no massive cons to Gegenpressing. However, should your opponent break past your defense, you're going to have a tough time getting your players back to your third. But if you focus on acquiring good defensive players with solid speed, you should be alright.

Worst Tactical Vision – FC 24 Career Mode

Out of all seven Tactical Visions, we believe Park The Bus is the worst right now. Overall, it focuses too much on defense while giving offensive players very few opportunities to score. We find it hard to recommend this Tactical Vision, unless you plan on scoring right away and keeping the match 1-0 until the end. For now, feel free to try this Vision, but don't feel forced to use it.

And those are our favorite Tactical Visions in FC 24 right now. When starting your Managerial Career, selecting a Tactical Vision will be among one of the first things you do. Afterwards, you'll need to focus on adding excellent coaches to your staff. Our dedicated guide on hiring and firing coaches should help you get familiar with the process.

FC 24's Ultimate Edition is now available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch. The game's standard edition launches next Friday, September 29th.

