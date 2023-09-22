With FC 24 out, so is Season 1 for Ultimate Team. Like previous games, each season provides rewards that players unlock by progressing through the different tiers. To do this, you play Ultimate Team matches and complete objectives to earn points and get your rewards. Overall, FC 24 doesn't change much of the structure from previous titles, giving players access to 40 rewards for Season 1.

FC 24 Ultimate Team Season 1 Rewards – Start Time & End Time

Get Mad Ready for the new #FC24 Ultimate Team season with @nikefootball in the first ever Early Access Campaign. Pre-order #FC24 Ultimate Edition and play from September 22 with Early Access. https://t.co/apsXMWhtRt pic.twitter.com/x71PPQzFVz — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) September 21, 2023

FC 24 Ultimate Team Season 1 begins on September 22nd, 2023, and concludes on November 2nd at 2am ET. This gives players well over a full month to complete objectives and grind the mode until they achieve all rewards. Now that we've got that information out of the way, let's check out our Season 1 Rewards:

Level 1 – Gold Rare Loan Player – Trinity Rodman (RW, 84) or Leah Williamson (CB, 84)

Level 2 – Premium Gold Pack

Level 3 – XL Tifo – Loyalty

Level 4 – Player Pick Choice Between 3 Rare Gold Players (75+ Rating)

Level 5 – Free Pack 80+ Rare Gold Players (1ox) or 84+ Gold Players (2x)

Level 6 – Free Pack – 78+ Rare Gold Players (2x)

Level 7 – Free Pack – 80+ Rare Gold Players (2x)

Level 8 – Tifo – Loyalty

Level 9 – Free Pack – 81+ Rare Gold Players (2x)

Level 10 – Free Pack 83+ Rare Gold Players (10x) or 84+ Rare Gold Players (5x)

Level 11 – Gold Rare Loan Player Virgil van Dijk (CB, 89) or Jude Bellingham (CM, 86)

Level 12 – Free Pack – 83+ Rare Gold Player

Level 13 – Badge – FC Black

Level 14 – Free Pack – 85+ Rare Gold Player (x1)

Level 15 – Squad Foundations Player Sandy Baltimore (RW, 84) or Lynn Wilms (RB, 84)

Level 16 – Free Pack – Premium Gold Pack

Level 17 – Player Pick Choice Between 3 Rare Gold Players (80+ Rating)

Level 18 – XL Tifo – Pride

Level 19 – Free Pack – 83+ Rare Gold Players (x10)

Level 20 – Squad Foundations Player Ferdi Kadioglu (RB, 84), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM, 84), or Matheus Reis (CB, 84)

Level 21 – Tifo – Pride

Level 22 – Free Pack – 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 23 – Badge – FC Gradient

Level 24 – Free Pack – Premium Gold Players Pack

Level 25 -Squad Foundations Player Martha Thomas (ST, 85), Asier Illarramendi (CM, 85) or Hailie Mace (LB, 85)

Level 26 – XL Tifo – Teamwork

Level 27 – Free Pack – Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 28 – Tifo – Teamwork

Level 29 – Free Pack – 85+ Gold Players (x3)

Level 30 – Squad Foundations Player Cristian Tello (LW, 85), Yukinari Sugawara (RB, 85) or Ingrid Engen (CDM, 85)

Level 31 – Free Pack – 84+ Rare Gold Player

Level 32 – Badge – FC Texture

Level 33 – Free Pack – 84+ Rare Gold Players (x2)

Level 34 – Player Pick Choice Between 3 Rare Gold Players (83+ rating)

Level 35 – Free Pack 84+ Rare Gold Players (x5) or Jumbo Rare Players Pack

Level 36 – XL Tifo – A New Era #4

Level 37 – Free Pack – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 38 – Free Pack – Rare Players Pack

Level 39 – Free Pack – 85+ Rare Gold Players (x2)

Level 40 – Storyline Player Matheus Cunha (ST, 87), Manu Koné (CM, 87) or 86+ Rare Gold Players (x3)



And that wraps it up for FC 24's Season 1 Rewards in Ultimate Team. Overall, the rewards offer a ton of good players. However, you can quick-sell them or take them to the Transfer Market to make some FC Coins. We like how there's only a few Tifos, leaving the rest of the rewards to be mostly player items and packs. Overall, Season 1 offers a nice suite of rewards for players determined to reach level 40. If you're not into MUT, check out our Career Guide on how to fire, hire, and transfer coaches.

The Ultimate Edition of FC 24 released today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.

