Getting FC Coins in FC 24's Ultimate Team is necessary to get your desired players on the Transfer Market. However, new players might not know how to get coins, making it tough to build their dream team. To help Ultimate Team Players, we compiled all the ways you can get FC Coins in FC 24.

How Do You Get FC Coins In FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Tip: Replace your Active Kits and Badge and Quick Sell them to get ~1500 coins. #EAFC pic.twitter.com/U9xv9lbmPY — EA FC 24 News (@FC24News) September 20, 2023

Quick-Sells and Auctions

Firstly, the easiest way to get FC Coins in FC 24 is by selling unwanted players. As you open more packs over time, you can replace your starting lineup with better players. Any cards you don't feel like evolving or keeping, you can either quick-sell or put them up for auction. Quick-selling is the fastest and easiest way to earn a quick buck for your players.

However, we recommend trying to auction some players on the Transfer Market. Overall, just like any business, you should focus on buying players for low costs and selling them for more expensive prices. Thankfully, you can use the Companion or Web App to make some of these transactions online. Overall, this makes it more convenient to earn more coins even while you're away from the game.

Furthermore, many players often buy bronze and silver packs (750-3,750 coins), and then sell their unwanted (or all) players at a high price. Generally, this allows players to get a solid return on their investment, allowing them to take advantage of the market.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Keep your eye out too for special deals on the market. EA Sports often tends to release special packs on the market or limited time deals which offer more cards. If you see any that don't require real money, it might be worth picking up.

Playing FUT Matches & Seasonal Rewards

Similar to earning VC in NBA 2K24, simply playing FUT matches earns you FC Coins. Additionally, while playing matches earns you some coins, winning earns you more. So be prepared to get sweaty as you fight your way to earn your favorite players. However, don't worry if you lose, as you'll at least get something for your efforts.

Additionally, make sure to use coin boosts when you know you're getting into a long gaming session. These boosts help provide you with extra cash to help you get better packs on the market. Most modes in Ultimate Team reward you just for playing.

Lastly, as you play matches and progress through the Season Pass, you get access to some nice rewards. Some of them include player packs, some of which you can sell to earn more FC Coins. Overall, there are 40 total rewards from the Season 1 Pass.

Buying FC Points

Lastly, we present our least recommended option, buying FC points. While these don't give you Coins directly, you can use FC points to purchase FUT packs. By doing this, you unlock more players to put up for auction or quick-sell for convenience. Overall, we don't recommend spending real money to buy FUT packs, but the option remains there nonetheless.

At the time being, here are the current prices for FC Point packs (USD):

100 Points. – $0.99

250 – $2.49

500 – $4.99

750 – $7.49

1,050 – $9.99

1,600 – $14.99

2,200 – $19.99

4,600 – $39.99

12,000 – $99.99

For 12,000 Coins you're spending as much as you would on the Ultimate Edition, setting you back $200 if you got both. As we said, we do not recommend purchasing FC Points at all. Just play matches, sell cards, and earn rewards when possible.

However, buying FC coins directly from another source or a third-party is illegal. You are completely forbidden from buying FC coins online.

How To Spend FC Coins In FC 24 Ultimate Team

FC Coins serve one simple purpose in FC 24, which is to buy and open packs. Currently FC 24's Ultimate Team mode offers four different packs for players to purchase:

Premium Gold Players Pack– 350 FC Points/15,000 coins

Premium Gold Pack – 150 FC Points/7,500 coins

Premium Silver Pack – 75 FC Points/3,750 coins

Premium Bronze Pack – 750 coins

Generally, the more expensive the pack is, the better the reward you receive. For example, purchasing a Bronze pack gives you bronze players of varying OVRs. Therefore, it's good to actually spend FC Coins on more expensive packs when you need to get better players.

And that's how you can earn and spend FC coins in FC 24. We hope this guide helps you earn coins quickly as you build the squad of your dreams. We hope you enjoy the team building process. The Ultimate Edition of FC 24 is now available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.

Not really a MUT Fan? Check out our guides on Career Mode, including the best Tactical Visions and how to hire new coaches.

For more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.