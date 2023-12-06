Overall, the new update adds 94 player items to Ultimate Team, over 100 updated star heads, and more.

The new EA FC 24 Holiday Update releases soon, aiming to improve general gameplay, as well as to the Ultimate Team game mode. Overall, the new update adds 94 player items to Ultimate Team, over 100 updated star heads, and more. In terms of gameplay, expect less midfield congestion, sideline pressure on attackers, and much more from this Holiday Update. Without further ado, let's go over the Pitch Notes.

EA Sports FC 24 Holiday Update Pitch Notes – Full Patch Notes & Improvements

The #FC24 Holiday Update will roll out in the coming days ❄️ 🎮 Gameplay changes

👤 100+ updated face scans

FC 24 Holiday Update – GAMEPLAY:

More Offensive Minded Wingbacks [PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Only] Significantly lowered the track back speed of AI teammate wingbacks in 3 and 5 at the back formations

Reduced Midfield Congestion [PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Only] Strikers and wide midfielders will tend to be less aggressive when trying to mark central attackers

Reduced Sideline Pressure [PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Only] Significantly reduced the amount of pressure the defensive team can apply to players along the sidelines

Decreased Goalkeeper Movement and Position Speed Reduced the movement speed of goalkeepers when using the Move Goalkeeper input. Additionally, goalkeepers will now hold their final position for a short time before returning to their normal position

Finesse and Finesse+ Playstyle Adjustment Slightly reduced finesse shot accuracy when performed by players with the Finesse and Finesse+ PlayStyles

More Authentic Controlled Sprint Speed Slightly reduced the top speed of players when using Controlled Sprint

Power Header and Power Header+ Playstyle Adjustments Significantly reduced header shot accuracy when performed by players with the Power Header and Power Header+ PlayStyles.



ULTIMATE TEAM:

Added 94 New Player Items Coming sometime after Holiday Update when Squad Update New Player Moment – Adama Traore Radioactive Ismael Bennacer

Added 102 Updated Star Heads & 6 managers

Updated Main Menu

Added Diogo Jota Celebration

Overall, the latest patch notes include developer notes, identifying why they made specific changes. Furthermore, the new gameplay changes, especially the Playstyle adjustments, should help balance the meta. Additionally, we look forward to seeing all the new player items, star heads, and celebration added into the game.

FC 24 launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.

