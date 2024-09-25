The First EA Sports FC 25 Title Update Patch Notes are here, and already fixing issues before the game's official launch this week. The game, currently in Early Access, is the next annual soccer sports video game title from EA. For the most part, this update focuses mostly on Ultimate Team. However, it also makes some other general improvements in terms of game stability. Without further ado, let's take a look at the EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #1 Patch Notes.

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update # 1 Patch Notes

The following patch notes are for the first Title Update for EA Sports FC 25. This update rolled out on September 25th, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will also soon be available on Nintendo Switch.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Players could have gotten stuck on the Objectives screen after shortcut switching from the Store.

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred following a penalty shootout.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed several instances of stability issues that could have occurred in match highlights and tournaments.

Firstly, this update addressed a couple of issues present in the Ultimate Team Game Mode. Before the update, some players found themselves getting stuck on the objectives screen after shortcut switching from the store. Thankfully, this won't be an issue anymore, as you'll be able to navigate between these screens without any issues.

Furthermore, the developers addressed a stability issue that sometimes occurred during penalty shootouts. Now you can do penalty shootouts without having to worry about your game encountering a problem. PKs are stressful enough as it is.

Lastly, the update did also address other stability issues that occurred in other areas like match highlights and tournaments. Overall, FC 25's first update should greatly improve stability in areas outside of Ultimate team, too. Though, we still expect to see many glitches over the course of the game's lifespan.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the first-ever update for FC 25. While we hope to see some bigger updates soon, this should hopefully improve the experience of some players. We can expect to see more updates, especially after the game launches this Friday. For all those playing FC 25's Ultimate Edition, we hope you're enjoying the game so far.

