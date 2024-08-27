The FC 25 Release Date approaches soon, giving fans the next annual Soccer video game title from EA Sports with new gameplay improvements. Last year, the series saw a massive change as it no longer uses the FIFA name. Instead, EA secured several exclusive licensing deals, including many real teams, leagues, players, and more. So, what does FC 25 bring to the table that will get fans back out on the pitch this year? Let's find out.

EA Sports FC 25 Release Date – September 27th

The EA Sports FC 25 Release Date is Friday, September 27th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, those who purchase the game's Ultimate Edition receive 7 days of Early Access and can begin playing on Friday, September 20th.

The Pre-Order Bonuses for both editions include:

FC 25 Standard Edition – $69.99 EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Football Ultimate Team™ Player Loan Item Ambassador Loan Item Clubs PlayStyles Slot 250000 Clubs Coins Player Career Personality Points 3 ICONs in Player Career 5-star Coach in Manager Career 5-star Youth Scout in Manager Career

FC 25 Ultimate Edition – $99.99 All of the above Up to 7 Days Early Access 4600 FC Points (3850 FC Points on Nintendo Switch) Player Evolution Slot Early Access Rush Rewards



Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham is the game's standard edition cover. He also appears on the Ultimate Edition cover along with other stars like Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon, and David Beckham.

EA Sports FC 25 Gameplay

FC 25 brings a familiar gameplay experience to veterans of the series but also accessible enough to new players. Overall, FC 25, at its core, is a Soccer simulation video game that, like many EA Sports games runs on Frostbite Engine.

But the biggest new change to FC this year comes in the form of FC IQ. It represents an overhaul across the game to deliver more realistic player movement, improved AI, new Player Roles, and more. And with Hypermotion V returning, expect player movement to closely mimic how the players move in real life.

FC 25 adds over 50 new player roles and new ways for you to change your tactic in-game. Each role comes with 1-3 modifiers that let you customize specific characteristics. Additionally, PlayStyles make a return, and these abilities help give your players an edge during certain situations.

Players will also have role familiarity, which represents how good they are at certain roles. FC 25 includes a role system that ranks how good a player is at a certain role. Furthermore, you can use the Smart Tactics feature to make decisions recommended to you by the game.

FC 25 also introduces several gameplay changes on the pitch to improve your experience. This includes improved passing, shooting, dribbling, and even new skill moves for the players to master. Furthermore, the defensive side of the ball as well as Goalkeeping also received some love. Additionally, the developer also made a Simulation mode, as well as new CPU Sliders to make a better personalized experience.

Overall, FC 25's core gameplay experience will feel the same as previous years, but with new innovations to make it better than ever.

FC 25 also brings back several modes, many which have received improvements. This includes modes like:

Manager Career – Create and control a manager to lead your Club to glory. Managers can now manage women's teams. Furthermore, live starting points let you start from a specific point of a specific club's season.

– Create and control a manager to lead your Club to glory. Managers can now manage women's teams. Furthermore, live starting points let you start from a specific point of a specific club's season. Player Career – Create and control a player and live out their career. Set goals yourself to potentially sign with a new club and fight for individual awards like the Ballon d'Or.

Create and control a player and live out their career. Set goals yourself to potentially sign with a new club and fight for individual awards like the Ballon d'Or. Ultimate Team – build your Soccer dream team and compete with them in the new 5v5 Rush Mode

– build your Soccer dream team and compete with them in the new 5v5 Rush Mode Clubs – Create a virtual pro player and compete on the pitch with your friends. Check out the new Clubhouse and and play Clubs' version of 5v5 Rush

And there's plenty of other returning modes, like Tournaments, VOLTA, and of course, your standard Quick Play mode. There's no shortage of familiar modes in FC 25. Although many players might start playing Career Mode, there's plenty of other modes to keep the experience fresh for you. Overall, expect something familiar but with new improvements across the board.

Overall, that wraps up the FC 25 Release Date, Gameplay, and Trailer. We look forward to another annual release, but are also cautiously optimistic, considering annual release sports titles struggle to innovate constantly. Nevertheless, we hope to see an enjoyable experience for fans of the series.

