FC Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG and other clubs join the race for the signature of Brazilian sensation, Estevao Willian

The footballing world is abuzz with excitement as the race intensifies for the coveted signature of the 16-year-old Brazilian sensation, Estevao Willian, affectionately known as ‘Little Messi,' reported by GOAL. The prodigious talent, who recently marked his senior debut for Palmeiras, has become the focal point of a bidding war among top European clubs, with FC Barcelona initially seen as the frontrunners.

However, the Catalan giants face formidable competition from three powerhouse Premier League clubs – Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City – along with the French juggernaut, PSG. Despite Willian expressing his dream of donning the iconic Barcelona jersey, the other contenders are poised to match the player's hefty release clause of €60 million (£52m/$66m) set by Verdao, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

In a strategic move, Willian's father embarked on a European tour in October, visiting potential suitors such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and PSG. While both father and son share the desire for a Barcelona stint, the financial constraints faced by the Catalan club may hinder their ability to secure the promising talent.

As Estevao Willian sets his sights on a move to Europe upon turning 18 in 2025, the footballing fraternity eagerly anticipates how this high-stakes competition will unfold. The teenager, keen to showcase his prowess on the field, plans to make a significant impact during Palmeiras' 2024 campaign, providing a compelling stage for clubs worldwide to assess his extraordinary potential. The impending battle for ‘Little Messi' has become one of the most riveting narratives in the world of football, with fans and pundits alike anxiously awaiting the denouement of this intriguing saga.