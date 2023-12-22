Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips finds himself at the center of transfer talks with Juventus, but negotiations are encountering a problem

Manchester City‘s Kalvin Phillips finds himself at the center of transfer talks with Juventus, but negotiations are encountering a notable hurdle, reported by GOAL. While Juventus is keen on securing the 28-year-old midfielder in the upcoming January window, Manchester City is insistent on a permanent transfer. However, ESPN reports suggest that Juventus is leaning towards a loan deal until the season's conclusion.

Phillips is eager to part ways with Manchester City promptly and has attracted interest from Juventus, along with Newcastle and Manchester United. The English international is seeking assurances regarding playing time, considering he has made only 10 appearances across all competitions this season, with four each in the Premier League and Champions League.

The urgency to secure a move is driven by Phillips' desire for consistent game time, especially with the impending Euros on the horizon. Amidst the negotiations, Juventus is actively seeking a new midfielder in the January transfer window. The club faces the absence of key players in that position, with Nicolo Fagioli suspended until May for betting regulation violations, and Paul Pogba potentially facing a lengthy ban following a failed doping test.

What's next for Manchester City and Kalvin Phillips?

As the January transfer period unfolds, Phillips anticipates potential game time in the Club World Cup final against Fluminense on Friday under coach Pep Guardiola. This showcase could play a pivotal role in shaping Phillips' future as he eyes a transfer away from the Etihad Stadium. The transfer saga adds intrigue to the unfolding dynamics of the upcoming window.