As FC Barcelona prepares for the departure of their manager Xavi Hernandez at the end of the season, they are gearing up for a period of significant changes. With players like Luka Modric potentially leaving the club, Barcelona's squad is witnessing the rise of young talents such as Pedri, Gavi, and Joao Felix. To address their defensive shortcomings and lack of seasoned talent and leadership, Barcelona needs to make strategic transfers in the upcoming summer window. While the acquisition of Ilkay Gundogan is a step in the right direction, let's explore the potential transfer targets that could solidify Barcelona's dominance this summer.
The biggest transfer targets for FC Barcelona
3. Raheem Sterling: A potential game-changer
Targeting the left Fflank, Barcelona's Interest in Sterling is growing. Recent reports suggest that Raheem Sterling has been added to Barcelona's shortlist as they face difficulties in securing their ideal options for the left flank, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or a permanent move for Joao Felix. Since his €56m transfer to Chelsea FC in 2022, Sterling's performance has been disappointing, scoring just one goal in his last 12 games across all competitions. Despite being one of Chelsea's highest earners, the club may be open to selling him in the summer. However, there is currently no interest in Sterling according to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano. Should Chelsea be willing to sell Raheem Sterling at a loss for around €30m, Barcelona remains interested in the transfer despite his high wages and inconsistent displays. A solid option for Barcelona, but not one that would guarantee an improvement.
2. Joshua Kimmich: Reinforcing Barcelona's midfield
Barcelona has been linked with Joshua Kimmich for some time now, even making an approach for the midfielder in the summer of 2023. Barça coach Xavi Hernandez publicly courted Kimmich in the past, expressing his admiration for the midfielder, makes the transfer even more likely in the near future. However, Barca's ability to finance a Kimmich transfer is questionable due to the club's considerable debt. Bayern Munich is hoping for a transfer fee of 70 to 80 million euros.
A potential swap deal involving Ronald Araujo and Kimmich could be a solution if Barcelona can meet Bayern's demands.
1. Luis Diaz: A dream transfer for Barcelona
According to Colombian publication El Heraldo, Liverpool is open to selling Luis Diaz for a substantial fee between €120-€145 million. Barcelona's weak financial position, resulting from their accumulated debt, makes it unlikely for them to meet the lofty price tag for Diaz. However, Luis Diaz possesses the qualities that Barcelona is looking for, particularly as a leader in their attacking lineup. Barca needs a player of his caliber to challenge Real Madrid in La Liga, and someone who can play together with Ilkay Gundogan consistently in a high pace. While the current financial situation may hinder a move to Barcelona, the upcoming summer promises to be an interesting period at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp set to depart and a new manager to be appointed. These changes might trigger Luis Diaz to push for a Barcelona transfer, as his father revealed it would be a dream transfer for the Columbian star as well.
What's next for FC Barcelona?
As FC Barcelona prepares for their highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinals against PSG and strives to close the gap on Real Madrid in La Liga, the club must also plan for the future. With the potential transfers of Raheem Sterling, Joshua Kimmich, or Luis Diaz, Barcelona can address their defensive shortcomings, lack of seasoned talent, and leadership. While financial constraints may pose challenges, strategic transfers could be the key to maintaining their dominance in the upcoming season.