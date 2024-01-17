Troubles seem to be brewing at FC Barcelona as reports surface of a growing rift between manager Xavi Hernandez and some players

Troubles seem to be brewing at FC Barcelona as reports surface of a growing rift between manager Xavi Hernandez and some players, raising questions about the coach's future at the club. According to ESPN, a section of the Barcelona squad is expressing dissatisfaction with Xavi's managerial approach and decision-making, indicating a potential loss of support from key team members.

The alleged discord within the team became apparent after the narrow 3-2 victory against Almeria in December, where Xavi delivered a stern half-time team talk that reportedly did not sit well with certain players. The discontent is indicative of underlying tensions that may be affecting the squad's dynamics.

Despite the reported player dissatisfaction, Xavi remains confident in his position and believes he has the full backing of the entire team. Sporting director Deco and club president Joan Laporta continue to support Xavi, expressing faith in his managerial capabilities, even amid the team's inconsistent performances this season.

Xavi's support extends beyond the Barcelona hierarchy, with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, Xavi's former mentor at the Catalan club, sending a message of encouragement to the team after their recent 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The former Barcelona captain, who signed a contract extension earlier in the season, is committed to the club until 2025. Despite the reported player unrest, financial constraints may pose challenges for Barcelona in parting ways with Xavi before the expiration of his contract. As the situation unfolds, Barcelona fans and football enthusiasts await further developments in this managerial saga.