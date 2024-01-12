FC Barcelona boss Xavi has given the green light for midfielder Pedri's potential starting role in the upcoming clash vs Real Madrid

In a crucial injury update, FC Barcelona‘s head honcho, Xavi, has given the green light for midfielder Pedri‘s potential starting role in the upcoming Spanish Super Cup final clash against arch-rivals Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. Pedri made a comeback as a substitute in Barcelona's Supercopa semi-final victory over Osasuna, marking his return to action since sustaining a muscular injury in mid-December.

Xavi, speaking at the post-match press conference, reassured fans about Pedri's condition, stating, “Yes, he's (Pedri) fine. I talked to him, and he's ready, yes.” The confirmation from the manager is a significant boost for Barcelona, considering Pedri's pivotal role in the team's midfield.

The Spanish midfielder came off the bench in the 61st minute to replace Sergio Roberto during the 2-0 triumph over Osasuna. Now, with Pedri declared fit, the focus shifts to whether he will be part of the starting XI in the highly anticipated Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

When quizzed about the tactical approach for the final, Xavi remained open-ended, saying, “I don't rule out anything. We'll prepare for this match in the best way. I haven't decided the plan nor the starting XI for the final. We don't know how the players have ended today, considering fatigue and injuries.”

In the semi-final encounter, goals from Robert Lewandowski and the historic strike from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona's comfortable win. The victory set the stage for a thrilling showdown with Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Recalling their success from the previous season, where FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-1 to claim the title, Xavi expressed confidence in his team's capabilities, indicating that they are poised for a repeat performance. As anticipation builds for the high-stakes clash, the potential inclusion of a fully fit Pedri adds an extra layer of optimism for Barcelona supporters. The Spanish Super Cup final promises an intense battle between the eternal rivals, with Pedri's participation standing as a crucial factor in Barcelona's quest for silverware.