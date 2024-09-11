Feixiao is a 5-star Wind Hunt character that we first encountered in the Xianzhou Luofu during Version 2.4. This general has no worries, no regrets, and no rivals. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Feixiao, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Feixiao Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available or immediately upcoming Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Feixiao, we will be sure to update this guide.

Feixiao Traces Priority

When leveling Feixiao's traces, focus on leveling her Ultimate and Talent first. Leveling her Ultimate increases the DMG she deals, while leveling her Talent increases the DMG her Follow-up Attacks deal.

Follow this with her SKill, which increases the damage that it deals. Finally, level her Basic Attack last, as her damage primarily comes form her Ultimate and Talent.

As for the Major Traces, prioritize getting Formshift and Boltcatch first, as these increase the DMG her Follow-Up Attacks deals, and by extension her Ultimate as Formshift allows her Ultimate to considered as a Follow-up Attack.

Feixiao Light Cones Guide

I Venture Forth to Hunt:

This is Feixiao's Signature Light Cone, and is the best for her. It not only gives her increased CRIT rate, but also allows her Ultimate DMG to ignore a huge chunk of the target enemy's DEF.

As Feixiao is a Follow-Up attacker, she can easily stack the DEF ignore to its maximum stacks.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea:

This is a good alternative 5-star Light Cone for Feixiao, and an F2P friendly one as it is available in Herta's Store.

This Lightcone will give Feixiao additinal CRIT Rate, especially against low HP enemies, as well as an ATK buff upon defeating said enemies.

Final Victor

This Light Cone is a more accessible one for Feixiao, and is also F2P friendly.

Final Victor increases Feixiao's ATK, while also increasing her CRIT DMG whenver she lands a Crit. This works for Feixiao thanks to her Follow-Up Attacks and her multihit Ultimate.

Swordplay

This Lightcone is also a good one for Feixiao as it increases the DMG she deals whenever she attacks the same target. This is especially useful for her multihit Ultimate.

Feixiao Relics Guide

4-piece The Wind-Soaring Valorous

This Relic set is the best for Feixiao as it increases her ATK and CRIT Rate as well as the DMG her Ultimate deals whenever she performs a follow-up attack.

4-piece The Ashblazing Grand Duke

This is another good Relic set for Feixiao since it empowers her Follow-up Attacks. This Relic also synergizes well with her Major Trace Formshift, which makes her Ultimate considered as a Follow-up attack.

2-piece Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

This is the Planar Ornament that works well with Feixiao thanks to its stacking Follow-Up Attack DMG buff. Additionally, once Feixiao reaches maximmum stacks, it will also give her additional CRIT DMG, further increasing her damage output.

2-piece Inert Salsotto

This is another good Follow-up Attack Planar Ornament for Feixiao, giving her additional CRIT Rate as well as increased Ultimate and Follow-Up ATK DMG once she reaches the 50% CRIT Rate requirement.

For Feixiao's Relics Stats, try to get CRIT Rate or DMG for the Body based on what is needed, SPD for the Feet, Wind DMG% or ATK% for the Sphere, and ATK% for the Rope as she does not need Energy Regen. For Substats, get more CRIT Rate and DMG, then Speed, and finally ATK%.

Try to get at least 134 SPD on Feixiao, but having more is deifnitely better.

Feixiao Team Guide

Feixiao Premium Team

Feixiao Main DPS

Topaz Sub-DPS

Robin Support

Aventurine Sustain

Relics: 4-piece The Wind-Soaring Valorous, 2-piece Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

Feixiao excells in teams that focus on Follow-Up Attacks, as it helps charge her Ultimate up faster.

Topaz is a great Sub-DPS for Feixiao as her Follow-Up Attacks are frequent, while Robin is the best Follow-Up support in the game right now. Aventurine also provides the best shielding in the game, while also performing Follow-up attacks of his own.

Feixiao F2P Team

Feixiao Main DPS

March 7th (Hunt) Sub-DPS

Hanya Support

Lynx Sustain

Relics: 4-piece The Wind-Soaring Valorous, 2-piece Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

This is a more F2P Friendly team for Feixiao, using characters that the player likely already has access to.

March 7th (Hunt) is a great Sub-DPS for Feixiao, as designating Feixiao as the Shifu will give her additional SPD, while also empowering March 7th's attacks.

Hanya is a good support for Feixiao as well thanks to her ability to increase the SPD and ATK of an ally using her Ultimate as well as the DMG buff when attacking enemies affected by her Skill.

Lynx is a great F2P healer thanks to her large heals and her debuff cleanse.

Asta can be used instead of Hanya as the support, while Moze can work as the team's Sub-DPS thanks to his follow-up attacks.

That's all for our guide on Feixiao's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Feixiao will be available for drawing once Phase 1 of Version 2.5 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll during said banner. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.