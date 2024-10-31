As the Unrivaled league continues to grow, Fever center Aliyah Boston will be the latest WNBA player to join. Boston is the second Fever player to join this week, as Lexie Hull was also announced to be a part of the team during the offseason.

Unrivaled is a 3×3 league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, and they currently have six players left to announce. The league will be a full-court, four-quarter game, and the game clock will also be similar to a 5×5 game. The games will be played in Miami over an eight-week season, and teams will play two games each week.

Boston has had experience in 3×3 play when she won a gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games 3×3 and won the 2018 USA Basketball 3×3 National Championship.

It will be interesting to see who else joins the league over the next few weeks, as many are keeping their eye on Caitlin Clark.

Unrivaled secures broadcast partnership with TNT

Unrivaled recently secured a broadcast deal with TNT, which will bring more than 45 games from the league's inaugural season, which starts in January 2024. Games will be set to air three nights a week on TNT and truTV. The deal was announced during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, and Napheesa Collier shared her excitement about the partnership.

“I mean, to be able to have a network like that that supports us, especially in Year 1, I think, is just a huge testament to women's basketball right now and how much it's growing,” Collier said.

Unrivaled's president, Alex Bazzell, and David Levy, co-founder and co-CEO of Horizon Sports & Experiences, also shared their excitement about the partnership with TNT.

“I think there's a lot of nostalgia that goes along with this for the athletes,” Bazzell said. “We have an obligation with whichever partner it is that it's someone they're proud of, and I think that first and foremost, they're really proud of this partnership.”

“Being on TNT, you know … is really important, not just to help grow this league, but also to the women who play in it,” Levy said.

Stars such as Angel Reese, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Lloyd, Chelsea Gray, Rhyne Howard, Kahleah Copper, and others will be participating in the league. This will give fans of the league a chance to see their favorite players compete during the offseason while also having a chance to grow the viewership of women's sports.