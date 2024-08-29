As Caitlin Clark continues to try and push her Indiana Fever into the WNBA playoffs, she continues to make history. This time, she breaks an impressive record previously held by Rhyne Howard.

The Fever entered Wednesday night's game against the Connecticut Sun with a 14-16 record. They currently sit 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Mercury for the sixth seed in the league, but are also only 2.5 games ahead of the Chicago Sky for the eighth seed

Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history in Fever game

Caitlin Clark and Indiana took on Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, the first of a tough stretch for the Fever as they chase the WNBA postseason.

With just over seven minutes left in the first quarter, Clark crossed over Sun guard Dijonai Carrington and stepped back into a three-pointer. She drilled the shot, giving her 86 on the season and breaking the rookie record.

Clark finished the first half of Monday's game against the Sun with 10 points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal, but had five turnovers as well. Despite the giveaways, Indiana led Connecticut 51-42 at halftime.

During the Fever's win over Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream on Monday night, Caitlin Clark tied Howard when she knocked down her 85th three-pointer of the season late in the third quarter.

Rhyne Howard set the rookie record for three-pointers in a season during her 2022 campaign with the Dream, when she finished the year making 85 of her 248 three-point attempts. As of the end of the first half of tonight's game, Clark is 87-of-262 from beyond the three-point arc.

Caitlin Clark's historic season with Fever

In 30 games for the Fever so far, Caitlin Clark is averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

She's struggled with her efficiency, however, shooting an abysmal 41.4 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from three. In addition to that, she's also averaging 5.5 turnovers per game, a clear area of concern for the young star guard.

In a June 7th contest against the Washington Mystics, Clark scored a personal career-high 30 points and tied the single-game rookie record for three-pointers with seven.

On June 17th, Clark set the WNBA single-game record with 19 assists in a game she also had 24 points in.

On July 6th, Clark recorded a 19-point, 12-rebound, 13-assist triple double against the New York Liberty. It marked the first time in WNBA history that a rookie recorded a triple-double, and the first time in Fever history that a player recorded a triple double.

As of August 28th, Clark is also the all-time leader in assists by a rookie and the all-time leader in double-doubles by a rookie guard. She entered Wednesday night's game against the Sun with 247 assists, 69 assists behind the single-season record holder for assists in Alyssa Thomas (316 assists in the 2023 season).

The Fever are 3-1 coming out of the Olympic break and are hopeful to reach the postseason. Since starting the season just 1-8, Caitlin Clark's club has gone 13-8 and are in good position to reach the playoffs assuming they can continue their strong play.