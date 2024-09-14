ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Wings take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Wings-Fever prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Wings Fever.

The Dallas Wings have been eliminated from the WNBA playoff chase. All that is left for them is to play spoiler, but in this case, there's really nothing for them to spoil. The Indiana Fever are in the playoffs and are preparing for the postseason. Caitlin Clark will enter the WNBA playoffs with all eyes focused on her. However, as anyone who has followed the WNBA and the Fever knows well, the real key to Indiana's postseason run is Lexie Hull continuing to play well. When she is helping Clark on the floor and hitting shots, defenses are thrown into an impossible situation. They need to pay attention to Clark, so when her teammates are hitting, Indiana becomes extremely difficult to defend. Indiana has found a winning formula as the season has moved along. The Fever have made enormous strides from their 1-8 start to the season. Indiana was getting shredded, not just beaten. The Fever were losing blowouts in the first three weeks of their campaign. To see them over .500 and safely in the playoffs is quite a turnaround for coach Christie Sides and her players. They have done a lot of good work to put themselves in this position.

One would think that with a playoff berth locked up, the Fever — with the playoffs one week away — will manage Caitlin Clark's minutes and do whatever they can to make sure their stars are fresh for Game 1 of their first-round series. The Fever rescued their regular season. Now they will try to create a special playoff run and build upon what they have achieved in 2024.

Here are the Wings-Fever WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Fever Odds

Dallas Wings: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Indiana Fever: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 184 (-110)

Under: 184 (-110)

How To Watch Wings vs Fever

Time: 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings have absolutely nothing to lose. They can play very freely and with total relaxation. They can take all sorts of chances at both ends of the floor. This is not an easy opponent to play against. Also, Indiana is looking ahead to the playoffs. The Fever might not play their sharpest, most focused game here, knowing that they need to have maximum mental energy for the postseason, which is just one week away.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever are dramatically better than the Wings, but it's much more than that. The Fever have shown they're not just Caitlin Clark and a supporting cast. No, this is a well-rounded team with a lot of really good players who have learned how to play with Caitlin Clark and create a connected five-player unit. If Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell and other players were not doing so well, Caitlin Clark wouldn't be nearly as effective. The five-as-one growth witnessed in the Fever over the course of the season is what makes them a tough and good team. That's what will help them cover the spread here against Dallas.

Final Wings-Fever Prediction & Pick

The Fever might not have a ton to play for, but they are still miles better than a Dallas squad which has lost a lot of starch and motivation after being eliminated from the playoffs a week ago. Take Indiana.

Final Wings-Fever Prediction & Pick: Fever -8.5