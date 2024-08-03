As the Team USA women’s team competes for gold in Paris, Caitlin Clark is back in the U.S., taking an extended break. Recently, the Iowa basketball star and Indiana Fever player went viral for her significant donation to students in Des Moines.

The WNBA rookie who missed the Team USA Olympic roster is making the most of her break by actively supporting young dreamers with her generosity.

Caitlin Clark surprising Des Moines students

A video on X (formerly Twitter) captures the WNBA rookie surprising school children by distributing Nike backpacks to 350 kids from Des Moines Public Schools.

Phil Roeder, communications and public affairs director for the district, stated that the supplies helped 300 students from Des Moines Public Schools and 50 students from local parochial schools, chosen by caseworkers.

On Friday afternoon, students and their parents came to the North High School gymnasium to collect free supplies from the foundation. They were pleasantly surprised to meet Caitlin Clark in person.

The kids beamed with joy as they accepted the donation from the Fever star, and many took selfies with her to capture the moment.

Clark's actions show that she’s not just a star on the court but also a dedicated community advocate. By giving back to her hometown, she clearly values her supporters and underscores that greatness goes beyond sports, making a meaningful impact and inspiring others.

Keith Murphy of WHO 13 News credits the Caitlin Clark Foundation for the generous donation. However, many are not familiar with the foundation or its mission.

The Caitlin Clark Foundation

The Caitlin Clark Foundation, fueled by a deep commitment and a clear vision, focuses on empowering young people and their communities. It aims to enhance education, improve nutrition, and promote a passion for sports, all with the goal of creating meaningful change and opening new opportunities where they are most needed.

Since its October 2023 launch, the Caitlin Clark Foundation has made a significant impact with its various campaigns. These include the Stock Up Campaign, Warm Up Campaign, Gear Up Campaign, and Fuel Up Campaign, all aimed at supporting and fostering Iowa’s youth.

A notable achievement is Caitlin Clark’s partnership with the Coralville Community Food Pantry. This collaboration has generated $100,000 over the past two years to aid individuals dealing with food insecurity, highlighting the foundation’s commitment to creating meaningful change.

The Indiana Fever rookie's performance in the WNBA so far

Clark remains active in social services, but fans are eager to see how she performs when she returns to the court. The Indiana Fever will face the Phoenix Mercury on August 16, and as a WNBA rookie vying for Rookie of the Year, all eyes will be on her.

The WNBA has paused its regular season for the 2024 Summer Olympics, with several league stars, such as Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Chelsea Gray and A'Ja Wilson, competing this year.

Clark has had an impressive rookie season, making the WNBA All-Star Game. In her most recent game, she set a new WNBA single-game record for assists, delivering 19 against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever star also made history as the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. Her achievement contributed to the Fever’s 83-78 victory over the league leading New York Liberty.

This season, Clark has posted averages of 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.