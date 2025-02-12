Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacted on social media to a shout-out by Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, who wore a Caitlin Clark “Rookie of the Year” shirt during his pregame walk-in on Tuesday night before the Pacers’ game against the New York Knicks. The post-game buzz highlights Clark’s growing influence as a prominent figure in women’s basketball.

Toppin’s homage, shared widely on social media, caught the attention of Clark, who reposted the image to her Instagram Story, tagging Toppin along with flame emojis. The Pacers organization also amplified the moment, showcasing the mutual recognition between Indiana’s professional basketball stars. The Fever star, who helped the team return to the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2016, is quickly becoming a cultural icon not just within the WNBA but across basketball as a whole.

The moment came during the Pacers’ celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which honored Clark and her Fever teammates Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston and offseason acquisition DeWanna Bonner at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Toppin’s gesture followed a broader theme of support for women’s sports during the night. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton also paid tribute by wearing an Ann Meyers jersey, celebrating the first woman to sign an NBA contract. While the Pacers ultimately lost the game 128-115, the night’s acknowledgment of female athletes highlighted Indiana’s pride in both its NBA and WNBA teams.

Clark, entering her second WNBA season, remains a centerpiece of the Fever’s ambitions. Alongside Hull and Boston, she will now share the court with Bonner and three-time champion Natasha Howard, both of whom were signed this offseason as the team seeks a deeper playoff run.

In her introductory press conference on Monday with the Fever, Bonner said highlighted her excitement of playing alongside talented teammates like Mitchell, Boston and Clark.

“Playing with Kelsey (Mitchell) and Lexie Hull and (Aliyah Boston),” Bonner said, “It’s just going to be easy to score.”