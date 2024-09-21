Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm this season, and recently saw a unique rookie trading card of her sell for a very hefty price. Clark's 2024 Panini Instant WNBA Draft Blue Viper Rookie Auto sold for $84,000 at a Fanatics Collect auction as per The Collectibles Guru on social media.

With that auction price, that particular Caitlin Clark rookie card became the highest selling WNBA card ever. It surpassed a previous Clark card that sold for $78,000 back in January. That was the Bowman U Superfractor Auto which was also a unique 1-of-1 card.

With big name players with a huge followings in both the NBA and WNBA, various collectables are hot commodities. Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James recently had a jersey sell for an astronomical price as well. And that wasn't even a regular season game jersey, it was a summer league jersey.

It's safe to say that as Clark's WNBA career progresses and the accolades continue to come in, her merchandise will continue to fetch top dollar on the market as well.

Caitlin Clark's rookie season with Fever continues



While Clark has set numerous WNBA records this season as a rookie, perhaps the biggest impact she's had on the Fever is helping lead them back to the playoffs. Prior to this year, the Fever had not made the postseason since 2016. They are the No. 6 seed in the league standings and will face the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

Clark is also the overwhelming favorite for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. While Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese made the race close at times, Reese's unfortunate season-ending injury took wind out of those sails.

This season, Clark has appeared in all 40 games for the Fever at a little over 35 minutes per game. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Fever after a standout college career during which she became the NCAA's all-time leader in points scored. She helped lead Iowa to back t0 back national championship games in 2023 and 2024.

With Clark's arrival in the WNBA, the league has seen a huge increase in viewership, attendance and attention. That will likely continue into the playoffs and as Clark's WNBA career continues.