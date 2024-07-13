While Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark may be one of the most polarizing players in the WNBA this season, there's no question that she's a generational talent. Clark became the first WNBA rookie in league history to record a triple double, and with the Fever's game against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, she went about setting a few more records as per StatMamba and the Fever organization.

During the Fever's game agains the Mercury, Caitlin Clark became the first WNBA rookie to record at least 400 points, 150 assists and 100 rebounds in a single season. She also set a Fever franchise record for most assists in a single quarter. She finished with seven assists in the first quarter and nine assists by halftime.

The Fever were able to grab the win as well, 95-86. Clark finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and two blocked shots. She shot 8-0f-16 from the field, 2-of-7 from the three-point line and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Clark was drafted by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her status as the No. 1 pick was never doubt following a record-setting college season during which she became the NCAA's All-Time leading scorer. She played four seasons at Iowa and became one of the most glorified players in the country.

Caitlin Clark strengthens WNBA Rookie of the Year candidacy



Coming into the 2024 season, Caitlin Clark was the overwhelming favorite for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. This has been a strong rookie class overall with players such as Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks, Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics and Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky all having standout seasons.

But there's one name that is challenger to Clark in the Rookie of the Year race, the Sky's Angel Reese. Reese has been having a dominant season of her own and laying out her case for the top Rookie award.

Reese has been an integral piece of a young Sky team that's fighting for playoff positioning under new head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Reese has been busy setting her own WNBA records as well. Reese recently surpassed future Hall of Famer Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history. She's also finished with 16 double-doubles in her first 22 games.

Both Clark and Reese were named to the WNBA All-Star Team. Both drew considerable chatter when they were left off the Olympic roster. Both players have had a perceived rivalry dating back to their college days, although both players have at times downplayed that perceived rivalry.

The pair met as opponents during the 2023 NCAA Tournament when Reese and the LSU Tigers won the NCAA championship by defeating Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The following season, both teams met again, this time in the Elite Eight with Iowa emerging victorious this time around.

The Sky and Fever have played each other three times this season with the Fever winning two of those games. Their final regular season meeting will come after the Olympic break on Aug. 30. With each passing game, both Clark and Reese are making this one of the most competitive WNBA Rookie of the Year races in some time.