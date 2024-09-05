The Indiana Fever continue to win after clinching a spot in the playoffs, and Caitlin Clark continues to make history. In the Fever's win against the Los Angeles Sparks, Clark posted a triple-double, making her the only rookie to do it, and the only rookie to do it twice. Clark is now tied for fourth all-time in triple-doubles, with Alyssa Thomas having 12, Sabrina Ionescu having four, and Candace Parker having three.

Another Indiana star, Tyrese Haliburton, was in the building for the game, and he and Clark embraced each other after the Fever's victory. This isn't the first time that Haliburton has come and supported the Fever this season, and he's also shown love to Clark.

Earlier this season, Haliburton tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, “Hope y'all seeing what 22 doin at Gainbridge.”

As the Fever continue to win, more people will be at the game, and it's obvious that people are enjoying what the basketball team is doing. To make it better for people coming to watch, there's a good chance she'll be seeing Clark on the court a lot because for the fourth time this season, she played all 40 minutes.

“I like sprinting, I already told you guys,” Clark said after the game. “Finding a balance of when to conserve my energy within the game and playing with pace at the same time, there’s times you can pick and choose… tonight, I felt really good and could go the whole stretch…the (coaches) don’t really ask me, it’s not really my choice… I could probably play another 40.”

Fever clinch playoff berth for first time since 2016

The Indiana Fever clinched a playoff spot on Sept. 3 after the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Atlanta Dream. The team has gone above and beyond of what some people thought they were going to do, but they've been on a roll as of late, and they've made history doing it.

“The Fever are the second team in WNBA history to make the playoffs after starting the season 1-8 or worse,” ESPN's Michael Voepel wrote. “The Charlotte Sting, who disbanded after the 2006 season, made the WNBA Finals in 2001 after starting the season 1-8, and lost there to Los Angeles.”

The Fever are now 7-1 since the Olympic break and have had some quality wins against some good teams in the league, and they may be a tough team to beat when the playoffs come around. Caitlin Clark isn't doing it by herself, as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are playing good this season as well. When the playoffs come around, there will most likely be a lot of people tuning in to watch the Fever, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Tyrese Haliburton showed up to a game again.