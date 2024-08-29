Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and sprinter Gabby Thomas were present at the Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. They watched as the Fever secured a thrilling 84-80 victory, thanks to impressive efforts from rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

The big screen captured Biles during the game, and as news of her appearance at a WNBA match circulated on social media, fans flooded the internet with reactions to seeing the “GOAT” in Indiana.

Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas and more superstars in the building for the Indiana Fever

This was Biles' first time attending a WNBA game. Afterward, the two U.S. icons joined the Fever in the locker room to meet with the team.

Biles was spotted embracing Clark, Christie Sides, and the rest of the team, congratulating them on their victory over the Sun.

Television host and comedian David Letterman, a native of Indiana, was also courtside for the game. He sat beside former Iowa Women's Basketball head coach Lisa Bluder and was featured on the jumbotron early in the game. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was also in attendance for the victory.

Indiana eclipsing the Sun

The Fever's win prevented a season sweep by the Sun. This game represented a major turnaround for Indiana, as they had previously lost to Connecticut three times this season, including a match where coach Christie Sides benched her starters in the second half.

Indiana's 15-16 record places them seventh in the league, securing their playoff standing. Prior to Wednesday's victory, the team had reached 50 or more points by halftime in five games, all against teams they consistently defeated this season — three times against Atlanta and twice against Phoenix.

Indiana had changed significantly since their last encounter with the Sun before the Olympic break.

After trailing 8-2 early, Indiana took charge and dominated. They made 50% of their three-point shots in the first half, sinking 9 out of 18, and went into halftime with a nine-point lead over the second-seeded Sun.

Caitlin Clark and the new look Fever

In the past, the Fever had won all five games where they scored over 50 points in the first half. This time, the game was more challenging. With just a minute to go, the Fever led by only two points, exchanging baskets with the Sun.

During the game’s dying moments, both teams traded baskets until Alyssa Thomas of the Sun committed a turnover with 24 seconds left. The Sun then fouled, but Lexie Hull secured the win for the Fever with two crucial free throws just before the game ended, preventing Indiana from being swept by the second-ranked team in the league.

It was one of the Fever's best wins of the season. They hadn’t beaten Connecticut since 2021, but they managed to secure the victory on Wednesday. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell delivered another strong performance, scoring 23 points, while wing Lexie Hull added 17 points.

Clark ended the game with 19 points, five assists, and five rebounds. She and the Fever have been performing well recently, inching closer to a .500 record for the first time this season.

“I think for me, just the maturity and the toughness that my players showed tonight was just incredible,” said Fever head coach Christie Sides while addressing the media.

Clark and the Fever will face off against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on the road this Friday.