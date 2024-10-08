Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is set to take a break from basketball to explore a different sport this offseason — golf. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year will participate in The Annika, an LPGA Tour event hosted by golf legend Annika Sorenstam. Clark will play in the pro-am portion of the tournament and speak at the Women’s Leadership Summit at Pelican Golf Club in November.

Clark, who joked about her interest in becoming a professional golfer after the Fever’s playoff exit, wasn’t entirely kidding about her offseason golf plans. “

“I love golf so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam's name on it is so exciting,” Clark said, as reported by the Associated Press. “I'm looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women's Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”

The leadership summit on Nov. 12, followed by the pro-am the next day.

Clark’s offseason plans come after an incredible rookie season in the WNBA, where she averaged 19.2 points, a league-best 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, helping the Fever reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Though Indiana was knocked out by the Connecticut Sun in the first round, Clark’s rookie season earned her multiple accolades, including AP Rookie of the Year and spots on both the AP All-WNBA First Team and All-Rookie Team.

Caitlin Clark is no stranger to golf

When previously asked about her plans after the Fever’s elimination, Clark alluded to spending time on the course.

“I was focused on beating the Connecticut Sun … I don’t know what I’m gonna do tomorrow. Maybe play some golf. That’s what I’m gonna do until it gets too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer,” she said to reporters.

Clark’s involvement in the LPGA event is made possible through her partnership with Gainbridge, the presenting sponsor of The Annika. As an ambassador for the brand, Clark’s connection to the world of golf is growing.

This isn't the first time Clark has played golf professionally – in July 2023, she participated in the John Deere Classic Pro Am.

While Clark takes time to recharge and enjoy her golf outings, the Fever face an important offseason as they prepare for the 2025 WNBA season. The team must address key decisions, including whether to re-sign All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who is an unrestricted free agent.