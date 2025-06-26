The Indiana Fever have heard some more disappointing news about their star guard Caitlin Clark, as she's set to miss the team's next game against the Los Angeles Sparks because of a groin injury. After the news, head coach Stephanie White spoke about Clark's injury and when the team found out.

“Late last night,” White said. “I think it's very much a day-to-day thing, how she responds to treatment. I stay in my lane and let our strength and conditioning do what they do best. But yeah, found out late last night and we'll treat it day-to-day.”

Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark’s groin injury. MRI happened. Sounds like the team found out about this last night. pic.twitter.com/OLCDN5N1VY — Tony East (@TonyREast) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

There was a play late in their game against the Seattle Storm where Clark fell to the ground and began holding her groin. It's not certain if that was the play where she injured herself, but it makes sense the way she grimaced after the move.

From the sound of White, it doesn't sound like they're too worried about the injury, but being day-to-day can mean a lot of things. She could possibly just be out this game against the Sparks, or she could be out for the next week, depending on how well her recovery goes.

Article Continues Below

Caitlin Clark dealt with another injury

Clark just came back from a quad injury that led her to miss three weeks. The Fever were able to stay afloat while she was sidelined, but it's uncertain how long she may be out this time around. It feels like Clark has not been able to truly get into a rhythm this season, though she is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. On the downside, she's shooting 39% from the field and 29.5% from the 3-point line.

In their latest game against the Storm, Clark finished with six points, two rebounds, and nine assists, while shooting 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3. It seems like something may have been bothering her during the game, but teams have also learned how to defend her and take her out of games.

It will be interesting to see how long Clark is out for, and the hope for the Fever is that it's not a long absence. Currently at 7-7, the Fever find themselves trying to get out of the middle of the standings, and that will be hard if they don't have their key player on the floor.