As the 2024 WNBA season nears its conclusion, the battle for playoff positioning is only just beginning. While established powerhouses like the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx continue to dominate, the resurgence of the Indiana Fever, spearheaded by rookie Caitlin Clark, has been the WNBA playoffs' most compelling storyline. Here's a look at the current WNBA power rankings as teams race to secure their playoff spots.

1. New York Liberty

The New York Liberty maintain the top spot in the rankings with a league-best record of 27-6. Their success can largely be attributed to their exceptional team chemistry and the all-around brilliance of Breanna Stewart, who has averaged 20.5 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game this season. The Liberty's dominance extends to both ends of the court, boasting a league-leading offensive rating of 107.1 and a defensive rating of 94.9, per WNBA Stats. With key players like Sabrina Ionescu contributing significantly, the Liberty are poised for a deep playoff run.

2. Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx have secured a strong position in the rankings with a 24-9 record, thanks to their balanced attack and veteran leadership. Napheesa Collier has been a driving force for the Lynx, averaging 20.5 points per game and 9.8 RPG rebounds per game. The Lynx's defense has been stellar, with a defensive rating of 95, which ranks second in the league. Their ability to close out tight games, as evidenced by their 8-2 record in the last 10 games, makes them a formidable playoff contender.

3. Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces, with a 20-12 record, remain a top-tier team largely due to the MVP-caliber performances of A’ja Wilson. Wilson is leading the league in scoring with 27.5 points per game, while also contributing 12 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, making her a defensive anchor as well. Despite some inconsistency, the Aces have the experience and star power to make a deep playoff run, especially if Wilson continues her dominant play.

The Connecticut Sun continue to be a consistent force with a 24-8 record. Their defensive prowess is evident, as they allow just 94.8 points per 100 possessions, the best in the league DiJonai Carrington has emerged as a key contributor, currently averaging 13 points per game, and has provided a significant boost to the Sun’s offense. Despite a recent loss to the Indiana Fever, the Sun's overall performance keeps them in the upper echelon of the league.

5. Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever’s climb into playoff contention has been one of the most remarkable stories of the season. Currently holding a 17-16 record, the Fever have been on a tear, winning eight of their last 10 games. Caitlin Clark has been nothing short of spectacular, averaging 18.7 points and 8.4 assists per game. Her partnership with Kelsey Mitchell, who is averaging 19 points per game, has turned the Fever into one of the league's most dangerous teams. The Fever’s offensive rating of 105.7 during their recent surge ranks among the best in the league.

6. Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm have had a mixed season, with a 19-13 record, but remain a tough opponent. Their defense has been a strong point, but recent losses to the Liberty and Sun have raised questions about their championship aspirations. The Storm will need to improve their 3-8 record against the top four teams if they want to secure a favorable WNBA playoff position.

7. Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream’s season has been marred by inconsistency, with an 11-21 record. The Dream are still in the playoff hunt but will need to address their offensive struggles, as they have the lowest field goal percentage in the league post-Olympic break at just 41%. A recent win over the Sparks has given them a glimmer of hope, but the Dream’s margin for error is slim as they fight for the final playoff spot.

8. Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury’s playoff hopes are fading with a 16-17 record. Natasha Cloud’s recent suspension has come at the worst possible time, and the Mercury’s 2-5 record post-Olympic break has them in a precarious position. They’ll need a strong finish to the season to stay in playoff contention.

9. Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings, with a 9-23 record, are on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Arike Ogunbowale has been a bright spot, tying the record for most three-pointers in a game with nine recently, but the Wings have struggled defensively, allowing 106.4 points per 100 possessions, which is among the worst in the league. The Wings will need to shore up their defense if they hope to make a late push for the playoffs.

10. Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics have struggled with injuries and consistency, leading to a 9-23 record. Despite a recent three-game winning streak, their playoff hopes are slim due to key players like Shakira Austin being sidelined. The Mystics will need a near-perfect finish to keep their postseason dreams alive.

11. Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky’s season has unraveled with a 11-21 record and a six-game losing streak. Angel Reese has had a historic rookie season, surpassing the all-time single-season rebounding record, but the team’s inability to win close games has them on the brink of elimination. The Sky’s WNBA playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

The Los Angeles Sparks, with a 7-25 record, have been the epitome of inconsistency. Despite a shocking win over the Liberty, their struggles against the rest of the league continue. Rickea Jackson’s emergence has been a bright spot for the Sparks, but it’s unlikely to be enough to save their season.

Looking ahead to the WNBA playoffs

As the regular season winds down, the focus will be on whether the top teams can maintain their form and if any of the lower seeds can pull off a Cinderella run. The Liberty and Lynx appear poised for deep WNBA playoff runs, but the Fever’s late-season surge adds an intriguing wrinkle to the playoff picture. With A’ja Wilson continuing to dominate for the Aces and the Fever’s dynamic duo of Clark and Mitchell heating up, this year’s WNBA playoffs promise to be one of the most exciting in recent memory.