The Indiana Fever are having a transformative season during Caitlin Clark's rookie season. Indiana has not won more than 13 games in a season since 2016, but they are currently pacing to greatly exceed this total. The Fever are currently 11-15 with 14 games left in the regular season. They are excited to be back at practice and getting ready to make a push for the playoffs.

The Fever posted a “question of the day” post on X, formerly Twitter, asking “what's the most questionable food combo?” Several Fever players shared their most hated food combos, including rookie Caitlin Clark.

“Mayo on hot dogs,” Clark answered. “You know who you are,” she said while staring into the camera.

Clark's answer prompted a flurry of responses from fans defending mayo on hot dogs.

“My girl Caitlin calling me out? Mayo dog at airport at 8am is the best!” one fan responded.

“Mayo/Ketchup on Hotdog is the bomb!” another fan said.

One fan even took a guess at who Clark was addressing with her “you know who you are” comment.

“So is [Caitlin Clark] calling out [Connor McCaffrey] and [Kate Martin] for Mayo on a hot dog?” one fan speculated.

Other Fever players got in on the action and shared their most questionable food combos. Some of the best include:

Katie Lou Samuelson – mac n cheese with ketchup

Erica Wheeler – pineapple on pizza

Aliyah Boston – pickles

Kelsey Mitchell – yams and mac n cheese

Can the Indiana Fever make the playoffs in the WNBA in Caitlin Clark's rookie year?

The Fever are pacing towards their best season in years. Will it be enough to propel them into the WNBA playoffs?

This seems like the most likely outcome. According to ESPN's WNBA Basketball Power Index projections, the Fever are projected to finish with a 17-23 record. This would have the Fever finishing as the 7th best team in the WNBA and securing a playoff spot.

These projections also give the Fever an 86.5% chance of making the playoffs, but just a 12% chance to make the semi-finals.

It is easy to believe these projections, and Fever fans are certainly excited about the prospect of playoff basketball. While an 11-15 record may not seem that impressive from the Fever, it is important to remember how they got here.

Indiana needed several games to get into a rhythm with rookie Caitlin Clark at the helm. The Fever lost eight of their first nine games in the regular season, but since then have gone on a hot streak with a record of 10-7.

If the Fever can keep building momentum throughout the regular season then they may be able to make a splash in the postseason.