The Indiana Fever are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the WNBA. Indiana has been on a hot streak after the WNBA Olympic break and they are within striking distance of the playoffs. They are so close to a playoff berth that they may not need to play another game to win a spot in the postseason.

The Indiana Fever need to secure two wins to clinch a playoff berth. However, there is also a way that they could clinch a playoff spot tonight without having to play a game.

If the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream lose tonight, the Fever will officially be in the playoffs per Pat Boylan of Bally Sports.

How does this guarantee the Fever a spot in they playoffs?

Boylan explains that since Chicago and Atlanta will play each other one more time before the playoffs, one of them is guaranteed another loss. That one guaranteed loss, plus a loss tonight, would make the difference and mathematically guarantee the Fever a playoff spot.

Of course, that is just to guarantee the Fever a berth. Indiana currently sits in 6th place and could easily keep that position, or possibly push for a higher seed in the playoffs.

It is an exciting time to be an Indiana Fever fan.

Stephen A. Smith gives Fever rookie Caitlin Clark Steph Curry-inspired nickname during MVP rant

Caitlin Clark has generated a ton of excitement around the WNBA during her rookie season.

Clark is not only a popular player, Clark is also proving that she can win in the WNBA.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is one of Caitlin Clark's biggest supporters. Smith recently gave Clark a new Steph Curry-inspired nickname during a segment of his show.

“Did you know that Caitlin Clark is also in the discussion for league MVP? We got the baby-faced assassin in men's basketball with Steph Curry. They might say that about her before all is said and done because she pulls up from the parking lot as well. This is what Caitlin Clark brings to the table,” Smith said on Monday.

Smith also continued by highlighting all of the positive influences Clark has made on the WNBA during her rookie season. He concluded that the hype around Caitlin Clark is justified because she is backing it up on the court.

It is hard to argue with Smith on this one. Clark and the Fever have been on fire since returning from the WNBA's Olympic break. The Fever are on pace for their first trip to the playoffs since 2016 and Clark is almost guaranteed to win Rookie of the Year.

Fever fans are excited to finally watch some playoff basketball later this fall.