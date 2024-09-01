The Indiana Fever picked up a 100-93 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday, and Caitlin Clark made history by recording her 12th double-double of the year, the most by a guard in a single season in WNBA history, according to StatMamba.

Caitlin Clark has progressively gotten better throughout the WNBA season, and the 12th double-double of the year is representative of that growth. The Fever moved to 17-16 overall, getting above .500 and seemingly are on track for a trip to the playoffs this season. Much of that is due to the presence of Clark, as well as players like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

With Clark's performance so far this season, setting the double-double record for guards, she is a firm favorite for the Rookie of the Year award.

In the Fever's win against the Wings, Clark scored 28 points, while dishing out 12 assists and grabbing four rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell put up a game-high 36 points, while NaLyssa Smith scored 14 points. It is not a surprise to see Clark and Mitchell lead te way for Indiana. The Fever will need more efforts like that from the duo down the stretch as they try to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Fever looking to finish regular season strong

After the win over the Wings, the Fever have seven games left in the regular season. There are some tough games, but luckily only one game is on the road. Currently sitting in sixth in the WNBA, Indiana is in a good position to clinch a playoff spot soon, barring a complete collapse. Still, there will be seeding to play for even after the Fever potentially clinch a spot in the postseason.

Up next for Indiana is a home game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, who have the worst record in the league. Indiana will expect to win that game. Then, there will be a tough test at home against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, one of the top contenders. The Atlanta Dream will then visit the Fever on Sunday.

The following two games will be at home against the Las Vegas Aces before the Wings visit the Fever for the last home game of the regular season. The final game will take place on Sept. 19 on the road against the Washington Mystics, a team clinging to slim playoff hopes.

It will be interesting to see how the Fever fare against top teams in the league like the Lynx and Aces, as it could be a bit of a preview for a potential playoff matchup. As things currently stand, the Fever would play the Lynx in the first round.