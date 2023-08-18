The Indiana Fever have been going through the growing pains this season. Amid the addition of Rookie of the Year candidate Aliyah Boston, the Fever currently hold the worst record in the WNBA at 8-23 and are 2-8 in their last ten games. While another lottery finish is on the horizon, the Fever have actually been playing better in that a lot of their losses have been really close. A big part of the Fever this season has been veteran point guard Erica Wheeler. Erica Wheeler's contract runs through next season and this week the team made a big decision regarding her future as per Chloe Peterson of The Indy Star.

https://x.com/chloepeterson67/status/1692210861107032542?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

What the Fever have done is they've amended Erica Wheeler's contract in that she essentially cannot play overseas following the 2023 WNBA season. Most WNBA players play overseas once the season is over. Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats has the full contract details for Wheeler.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

https://x.com/richardcohen1/status/1692329072934658372?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Wheeler's contract for this season is $206,000 and she was on tap for $212,000 next season. She gets a bonus beginning this season for remaining stateside. As part of the WNBA's CBA, the prioritization clause kicks in next season essentially making WNBA players choose between remaining stateside or heading overseas.

This is Wheeler's eight season in the WNBA. In 31 games for the Fever, she's been averaging 10.4 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 32.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her numbers are on par with her All-Star season in 2019.