Caitlin Clark just led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but it wasn't enough for head coach Christie Sides to keep her job.

The organization announced on Sunday that Sides has been relieved of her duties after two seasons at the helm. Indiana lost in the first round to the Connecticut Sun. The team had a 20-20 record in 2024.

The Fever had this to say after the surprising decision:

“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. “While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

Coaching the Fever was Sides' first head coaching gig at the WNBA level. Before taking the job, she spent one year as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream. She had an assistant position with Indiana from 2019-2022 as well.

Clark brought a lot more eyes to the Fever and the WNBA in general. She is a generational talent who is expected to hopefully take this franchise to the playoffs every year and beyond. The former Iowa standout won Rookie of the Year and broke numerous records in her first professional season.

Sides finishes her Fever tenure with a 33-47 record across two seasons. She played a key role in helping Aliyah Boston also win ROTY in 2023. The search for Indiana's next coach will begin as they look to become a serious contender in 2025.