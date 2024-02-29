Caitlin Clark has yet to play her final regular season game of college basketball, let alone lead Iowa to another run deep into March Madness. The most decorated player in the history of women's NCAA basketball still has much left to accomplish over the next five or six weeks. Amid widespread hysteria among fans resulting from her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, though, betting lines have already emerged for the Indiana Fever's chances of winning their first ever championship during Clark's professional debut.
The Fever hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming April 15th draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Clark was a shoo-in to be selected first overall whenever she decided to take her talents to the next level even before announcing plans to forego her final year of NCAA eligibility. Almost immediately after the Hawkeyes superstar voiced her intention to turn pro on Thursday, the Fever telegraphed their plans to make Clark the top pick in the draft in a series of tweets.
Indiana went just 13-27 last season, the third-worst record in the WNBA. Behind Clark and reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, though, the Fever figure to have one of the league's top tandems for years to come.
Does that mean they'll be instant contenders during Clark's rookie season? Not quite. Indiana's odds to win the 2024 WNBA championship are at +2500, per Superbook Sports, unmoved in wake of Clark's announcement. Don't take that static line as any expectation Clark will struggle during her first WNBA go-around, though.
“The lottery was billed as the Caitlin Clark Sweepstakes, so that's how we treated it,” Chase Marino of Westgate Superbook said, per Patrick Everson of Vegas Insider. “We anticipated this ever since Indiana won lottery.”
Clark announced her decision to turn pro in a statement posted to social media on Thursday.
“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft,” she said. “It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.”
Clark and the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes finish out the regular season with a rematch against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.