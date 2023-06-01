David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

With the 2023 WNBA season officially underway, one of the top storylines so far has been Indiana Fever rookie Aliyah Boston. Boston was the top overall pick in the draft last month and her WNBA debut has been long anticipated. So far, Boston is exceeding expectations. Thought of as the franchise cornerstone for a Fever team that has been stuck in mediocrity for a couple of seasons now, Boston can help this team back to respectability. Her early play through the first couple of weeks of the season has drawn the attention of many including Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant. Durant took to social media recently to proclaim his thoughts on the Fever rookie.

game recognize game. 🤝 Kevin Durant showing love for Aliyah Boston. pic.twitter.com/L3CdeTYTkH — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 31, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Durant probably knows a thing or two about the pressures that come with being one of the top overall picks in the draft. The then Seattle Supersonics selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Throughout the first four games of Aliyah Boston’s WNBA career, she has been averaging 15.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 66.7 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although Boston is shooting 50 percent from distance, she’s only averaging 0.5 attempts from the three-point line as it’s not yet a major part of her game. Boston is more of a traditional interior center at this point as well as a formidable presence in the paint on the defensive end. Boston played four seasons of college basketball at South Carolina under Dawn Staley and was a member of the 2022 championship team.