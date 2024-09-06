Lakers star LeBron James has been a huge supporter of Caitlin Clark and his effusive support has continued with his latest post about the Fever rookie's dominance. James showed Clark love following her impressive performance against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night.

Caitlin Clark delivered yet another standout performance, leading the Fever to a 93-86 win over the Sparks. The rookie sensation notched her second triple-double of the season, recording 24 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds with an 8-of-17 shooting performance. This latest feat only adds to her remarkable season averages of 18.7 points, 8.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

LeBron James took to his Instagram Story to express his admiration for Clark’s performance, posting, “Hi Haters!!!!!! I love it” on his story, addressing critics who might doubt Clark’s capabilities or impact in her debut WNBA season.

James’ support for Clark has been consistent, drawing parallels to his own entry into professional basketball in 2003. Like Clark, James entered the league amid intense scrutiny and expectations, and his vocal support suggests an empathy for her current experiences.

On a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Shannon Sharpe highlighted this parallel, noting the significant hype surrounding both athletes as they transitioned into their respective leagues. “The kind of hype that LeBron came into the NBA with, Caitlin Clark came into the WNBA with the same kind of hype, and she backed it up,” Sharpe said.

The Indiana Fever have been riding high since the Olympic break, boasting a 7-1 record and clinching a playoff berth with an 18-16 standing. They currently hold the sixth seed as they prepare for the playoffs. Clark’s consistently stellar performances have been pivotal in her team's success, providing momentum as they gear up to face potential playoff opponent, the Minnesota Lynx, on Friday.