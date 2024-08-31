The Indiana Fever emerged victorious during their highly anticipated matchup against the Chicago Sky on Friday, 100-81. Not only that, but Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark finished with a career game. Caitlin Clark has drawn plenty of mixed emotions from fans, media and even fellow players during her rookie season, but she has a major supporter in Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Following Clark’s career night, James took to social media with a message for those who chose to ‘hate’ on the Fever’s star rookie.

“CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS” James proclaimed on his social media post.

Clark finished the game against the Sky with a career-high 31 points, four rebounds and 12 assists. She shot 8-of-14 from the field, 5-of-9 from the three-point line and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Most importantly, she and her team came away with the win.

If there’s anyone that understands what Caitlin Clark is going through as a rookie in the WNBA, it’s LeBron James. James came into the NBA with massive expectations and under a microscope. He faced a ton of scrutiny that he still does to this day as he prepares for his 22nd season in the league.

Clark came into the WNBA also as a No. 1 overall pick in the draft and with similar expectations. The Fever, like the Cleveland Cavaliers when James was drafted, were one of the worst teams in the league.

Caitlin Clark has elevated the Fever this season



The Fever have not made the WNBA playoffs since 2016. Since then they’ve posted seven consecutive losing seasons. With the Fever’s win against the Sky on Friday, they moved to 16-16 and one more win away from an over .500 record.

The Fever’s reward for their futility has been back to back No. 1 overall picks that resulted in Clark and Aliyah Boston, two generational franchise players.

And it’s been Clark who has helped usher in a new era for the WNBA with increased attention and viewership. As the Fever continue their hot streak following the Olympic break, Clark will be at the forefront.

Coming into Friday’s game, Clark had appeared in all 31 games for the Fever, at a little over 35 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 41.4 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Clark was selected to the All-Star team as a rookie and is probably the frontrunner for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award.