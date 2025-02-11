Although Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark isn't playing in Unrivaled this season, co-founder Napheesa Collier is hoping that it happens soon. However, Clark had a crazy introduction to the league. She came straight from college and still played all 40 games. Clark won the Rookie of the Year award and reached the playoffs.

Still, she wanted to take some time off for herself. Collier explained on the Run It Back show how she hopes Clark will join Unrivaled at some point.

“For Caitlin, I feel like it’s just been such a whirlwind coming from college and all that came with that to being here in her first WNBA rookie season,” Collier said. “It’s just a lot to handle, and especially for the rookies. They play 18 months straight or something crazy like that because just going from both seasons.

“So I know she just really needed that little mental break from basketball for a little bit, but all we can do is show her what we have. I think what we have is special and of course, we’ll always have a spot for her. Hopefully, we can make it work in the future.”

Napheesa Collier wants Fever's Caitlin Clark to join Unrivaled

Clark was one of the main attractions of Unrivaled when the league was ramping up. Although numerous other stars joined, she was one of the big ones. For example, Unrivaled offered Clark $1 million to play in the league. Even though she turned it down, Collier understands the impact that the former rookie has.

After all, the Fever guard almost made the 2024 Women's National Team for Team USA. Still, she made her impact immediately in the WNBA. Indiana made it to the first round. Although they lost to the Connecticut Sun, everyone saw that Clark was just scratching the surface.

Despite Collier saying that the Fever guard always has a spot open in Unrivaled, now might not be the time. Either way, the league is off to new heights and putting pressure on the WNBA. By inviting young generations as well as current players, it bridges the gap nicely.

Still, the Fever guard can provide more viewership and attention to the league. After record-shattering performances, Clark is continually making a name for herself. Assist records, three-point records, and many others are etched into the WNBA forever. However, Collier sees that Clark can elevate her name and her game even more in Unrivaled.