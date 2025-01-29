The Indiana Fever is getting the band back together with Caitlin Clark, thanks to Kelsey Mitchell. Many questions surrounded the Fever if they would bring back Mitchell. However, that dream has come to reality. The team announced on their website that Mitchell would return to the team on a contract, although the details were not discussed.

Clark's running mate will once again form a lethal backcourt duo. Clark played in 38 games as a rookie, and Mitchell played in all 40. Plus, the latter had career-highs in points per game (19.2) and shooting percentage (46.8). Playing alongside Clark helped people see how valuable the former No. 2 overall pick is.

The Fever's president of basketball and business operations, Kelly Krauskopf was ecstatic. She explained more about what Mitchell's return to the team means to the organization, the team itself, and the fanbase.

“Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever,” said President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf, who drafted Mitchell in 2018.

“We value Kelsey’s commitment to our organization, and we’re excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet. She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster.”

We will update this story with more details.