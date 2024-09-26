FS1 host Nick Wright shared strong criticism toward some fans of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever during a segment of his What’s Wright podcast following the Fever’s postseason loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Wright’s comments came after a tense playoff series where racial tensions were at the forefront, leading to incidents both on and off the court.

During Game 2 of the series, Clark, a standout rookie for the Fever, had a fan removed from the stands after what appeared to be racially charged behavior, and multiple Sun players, including Alyssa Thomas, voiced concerns about hateful rhetoric from Fever fans. The incident went viral, particularly a fan wearing a shirt that read “Ban Nails,” a clear reference to Dijonai Carrington, the Sun player who was primarily responsible for defending Clark.

Wright, in his podcast, called out both the Indiana Fever and the WNBA for not addressing the escalating tensions sooner. He said that while Caitlin Clark has drawn a significant new fanbase due to her talent, some individuals have joined the fandom not for their love of basketball, but for their desire to see Black players, like Carrington and Thomas, humbled.

“You’ve got this boatload of new fans because Caitlin Clark is box office,” Wright said, via Brendon Kleen of Awful Announcing. “But unfortunately, among them are folks who aren’t actual basketball fans or even fans of Clark herself—they’re just trying to use her as a symbol to diminish Black women.”

Wright compared the situation to a growing tension in the U.S., comparing it to a stretched rubber band, and highlighted the ongoing feud between Stephen A. Smith and Sheryl Swoopes as one example of the broader conflict within WNBA fandom, where discussions of race and the role of newcomers in the league have become increasingly fraught.

Alyssa Thomas, who was on the receiving end of racial comments and harassment from some Fever fans during the series, had expressed her frustration with the growing trend of racist behavior in the league. She called it unacceptable and suggested that either the Fever organization or the WNBA take action to address it.

The WNBA responded by issuing a statement condemning racist or threatening comments directed at players, teams, or league personnel. The league promised to monitor such behavior and work with teams to ensure the safety of players moving forward.