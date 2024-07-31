The Indiana Fever have seemingly struck gold with former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark. The Fever drafted Clark with their No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and the 22-year-old is making a case for the Rookie of the Year award. Her on-court performance has come with off-the-court buzz as well. Clark signed a $28 million contract with Nike in April. Furthermore, she displayed an emotional reaction to the unveiling of her first-ever player-exclusive shoes in late July.

“It's pretty cool,” Clark said with an uncontainable smile when asked about her new shoe, via the Indiana Fever X (formerly Twitter) page.

The rookie showed the camera a pair of predominantly yellow Nike Kobe 5 Pros with a black outline around the heel and bottom of the shoe.

“I feel like [the design], it's Fever, but it's also Iowa. So you get the best of both worlds. I have another one that you'll probably see me wear later on that is even more Fever [based], so just wait for that one. But yeah, you got the yellow… they look a little similar to the Bruce Lee's that I wear but still different. I like the gold swoosh. It's the black and yellow. You can't go wrong. Just the best colors,” Clark added.

The rookie guard revealed that she did not design the shoes, but she loved the scheme and decided to go with it. Perhaps Caitlin Clark's new shoes will give her an added boost on the court.

Clark looks to help Fever remain in playoff picture

Indiana finished the first half of the 2024 WNBA season with an 11-15 record, which ranked them seventh in the league standings. The top-eight teams make the playoffs, so if the Fever keep up their play they will see a postseason berth. Of course, Caitlin Clark has been an important piece of the team's success.

Through 26 games, Clark has averaged a team-high 17.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals. Her assist mark ranks her first in the WNBA. Clark is quickly becoming a leader for a young Fever team on the rise. She and her teammates continue to gain chemistry with each game, and it should only grow.

Of course, Clark and the Fever's road to the postseason will not be easy. Clark's former college rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are on Indiana's heels with the eighth and final spot in the standings. It will be interesting to how the rest of the season plays out for Clark and her team amid exciting times.