After multiple reports stated that Caitlin Clark was nearing an eight-figure agreement with Nike, the numbers are finally out. Clark is set to land an eight-year deal worth up to $28 million, per NBA Central and The Wall Street Journal. The Indiana Fever rookie's history with the sportswear giant dates back to her decorated days with Iowa women's basketball.
Caitlin Clark is expected to earn $3.5 million per year from her deal with Nike
“The biggest name in women’s basketball is set to sign an eight-year deal worth up to $28 million with the biggest name in sportswear, according to people familiar with the situation.”
(Via… pic.twitter.com/Go9vdyaK7R
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 21, 2024
Back in 2022, Clark agreed to an NIL deal with Nike while playing for the Hawkeyes. It would be one of her many NIL agreements — others of which were with Gatorade and State Farm. When Clark broke the NCAA women's all-time scoring record in February, Nike showed support for their superstar by putting out a tribute with a quote that read, “You break it, you own it.”
While Clark was expected to sign with Nike in the aftermath of her draft selection, it didn't come with obstacles on the company's part. Many other well-known brands were also interested in this year's number-one overall pick. Among those who wanted to sign the 6-foot guard were Adidas and Under Armour. The sweepstakes would eventually end with Nike on top, as seen in how Clark is guaranteed $3.5 million a year despite not playing her first WNBA game yet.
Caitlin Clark's big deal with Nike is expected
Her deal is arguably not surprising though. Looking at what Caitlin Clark has done recently, many are confident that she'll be a superstar in the professional ranks. Her four-year run with Iowa can be best described as “historic.” Breaking the aforementioned women's all-time scoring record was just one of her many achievements in college. While wearing the Hawkeyes jersey, Clark averaged 28.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. In her final regular-season game, Clark surpassed Pete Maravich for the most points scored by a Division I player, male or female.
She would win the John Wooden Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year twice (for each award). Clark's last-ever game in college was during this year's National Championship — and it drew an average of 18.7 million viewers on ABC and ESPN.
A threat from all over the court, Clark caused headaches to opposing teams due to her ability to shoot from anywhere, even as far as the logo. The 22-year-old sank 201 three-pointers in her senior year, ending her collegiate career with a total of 548 made. It's what arguably drew fans to watch Clark, looking at how she would put on highlight performances where the threes pile up in bunches.
Her impact on women's basketball has been second to none lately. A massive uptick in viewership, social media engagement and NIL deals have engulfed NCAA women's hoops, and Caitlin Clark is at the forefront of it all. As she prepares to suit up for the Fever, many expect nothing less than a popularity rise for the WNBA.