In a recent episode of his podcast, Nightcap, ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe voiced his strong opinion about the treatment of Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark by other WNBA players. During a discussion with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, Sharpe highlighted an incident involving Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins-Smith, where she appeared to nudge Clark from behind as the rookie hyped up the crowd during a recent game.

Sharpe didn't mince words, suggesting that Diggins-Smith's actions were intentional and indicative of a broader issue within the WNBA, where he believes some players may be envious of Clark's early success.

“Man, stop this foolishness,” Sharpe said. “Y'all see the woman speed up. Y'all see her. Caitlin Clark is getting the crowd going. Y'all see Skylar Diggins speed up to make contact with her. Stop This! Y'all mad cause that corn fed, Iowa girl, busting y'all a**. Y'all said she's too weak. She can't do this, she leading the WNBA in assists. She cooking! Let her cook! Let her cook!”

Clark, who has been a standout in her rookie season, finished the game against the Storm on Sunday with 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Shannon Sharpe calls other WNBA players jealous of Caitlin Clark

Sharpe's comments centered around what he perceives as unwarranted hostility toward Clark from other players. He mentioned that this is not the first time Clark has faced physical play from opponents, citing earlier incidents involving players like Chennedy Carter and Breanna Stewart. Sharpe argued that these actions are motivated by jealousy over her talent and success, as Clark currently leads the league in assists and has become a key player for the Fever.

“Y’all mad because that cornfed Iowa girl busting y’all a–. Y’all said, ‘She’s too weak. She can’t do this.' She leads the WNBA in assists. She’s cooking — let her cook. Let her cook. Let that girl cook. She’s like a double-edged sword, Ocho, she cuttin’ a– left and right…Cut ’em up.”

Clark's impressive play has put the Indiana Fever in a strong position to compete for a playoff spot this season. Over her last six games, Clark has averaged over 20 points and 11.7 assists per game, recently breaking the WNBA rookie assist record previously held by Ticha Penicheiro.