Plenty of football fans bemoan seeing Taylor Swift pop up on television throughout a Kansas City Chiefs game, accusing the NFL and networks of forcing her into the action. Former Fox Sports pundit Skip Bayless seems to feel this way, too. He was particularly fired-up after seeing who was in the extremely successful and popular songstress's box suite during Saturday's AFC Divisional Round matchup.

WNBA Rookie of the Year and Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark joined Swift to watch Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the two-time defending champions battle and ultimately beat the Houston Texans, 23-14. Before the Chiefs advanced to their seventh consecutive conference title game, Bayless expressed his frustration over this apparent friendship.

“WAIT, CAITLIN CLARK IS UP IN THE ARROWHEAD BOX WITH TAYLOR SWIFT???” he posted on X. “CAITLIN, YOU DON'T NEED TO BE SEEN WITH HER. YOU'RE BIGGER THAN SHE IS. JUST STAY ON YOUR OWN PATH.”

Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark go viral at Chiefs-Texans game

Many people jokingly refer to Swift's fandom, “the Swifties,” as a cult, but Bayless is acting as if the 2024 All-WNBA First-Team selection is in danger of being brainwashed. His emphatic plea will obviously draw a multitude of strong reactions, especially since the 14-time Grammy Award winner is one of the most famous individuals in the world. Clark is a sensation in her own right, though.

The 22-year-old guard and KC fan recorded 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (record-breaking 337 dimes), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.7 percent. She helped lead the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Clark is a household name who is poised to grow into an even bigger star as her career progresses.

The Taylor Swift-Caitlin Clark hang-out is making the rounds and will continue to command attention, whether Bayless can bear it or not. Regardless of who is present in Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday, eyeballs will be fixed on the field. The Chiefs prepare to host either the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens, setting the stage for a monumental clash.