Two teams looking to advance in the Champions League face off as Feyenoord hosts Bayern Munich. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Feyenoord-Bayern Munich prediction and pick.

Feyenoord comes in at 3-1-2 in UCL play, putting them in 18th place, and currently three points clear of making it to the next round. They did win in their last UCL match as well, beating Sparta Praha 4-2. Overall, Feyenoord has played well, winning seven of their last 12 matches, with three draws. One of those was against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is 4-0-2 in UCL play. They are currently in tenth place but are just one point behind six different teams for a top-eight spot, and a bye to the round of 16 in the knockout round. They have won each of their last three UCL games, winning by a combined score of 7-1. Further, they have won six of their last seven games overall.

Here are the Feyenoord-Bayern Munich Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Feyenoord-Bayern Munich Odds

Feyenoord: +650

Bayern Munich: -280

Draw: +440

Over 3.5 goals: +102

Under 3.5 goals: -124

How to Watch Feyenoord vs. Bayern Munich

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount +

Why Feyenoord Will Win

Feyenoord is scoring 2.3 goals per game across all competitions this year, scoring 62 goals in 27 fixtures while scoring in 24 of the 27 fixtures overall. They have continued to score well in Champions League play. This year, Feyenoord has scored 14 goals across the six games, good for 2.33 goals per game.

Santiago Gimenez has led the way for Feyenoord this year. In domestic league play, he has scored seven goals with an assist in his 11 games and ten starts. He has scored twice with an assist so far in UCL play. Also playing strong in UCL play is Igo Paixao. Paixao has a goal and four assists in UCL play while having five goals and six assists in domestic play this year. Meanwhile, Antoni Milambo has been great in UCL play. He has scored three times on an expected one goal.

In 27 fixtures this year, Feyenoord has allowed 41 goals, good for 1.52 goals per fixture this year. That goes up slightly in Champions League play. So far in UCL play, Feyenoord has allowed 15 goals, good for 2.5 per game. They have also struggled at home on defense, allowing three goals per game at home in UCL play this season.

Why Bayern Munich Will Win

Bayern Munich has scored 81 times in 27 fixtures this year, good for three goals per game on the season. In Champions League play, they have scored in five of six fixtures, and are scoring 2.83 goals per game. Further, they are still potent on offense on the road. They have scored six times in three games on the road in UCL play.

Harry Kane continues to lead the way for Bayern Munich. He has scored five times with an assist so far in UCL play, while he has 16 goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play. He is joined by Michael Olise, who has scored four times with one assist in the UCL so far. Olise has scored six times with six assists in Bundesliga play. Further, Jamal Musiala has scored nine times with two assists in the Bundesliga, while he has two goals and three assists in UCL play. Finally, Leroy Sane has just one goal in UCL play but has started just two games. In Bundesliga play, he has made eight starts with 14 appearances, scoring five goals and two assists.

Bayern Munich has allowed just 1.33 goals per game so far in UCL play, allowing eight goals over the six games. They have not been as strong on defense on the road, allowing six goals over the three road games, good for two goals against per game.

Final Feyenoord-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick

In Champions League play Feyenoord has seen four or more goals in each game. Further, they have seen five or more goals scored in three of the six games. Over four goals have happened just three times in the Bayern Munich games, but they have shown they can score in bunches. While Bayern Munich has scored 17 goals in six games, 12 of them come in two of the games. On the season as a whole, Feyenoord has seen over 3.5 goals hit in 52 percent of their games, while it has happened in 56 percent of the Bayern Munich games. As long as Feyenoord can get one goal, the game should go over 3.5 goals again.

Final Feyenoord-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+102)