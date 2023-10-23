Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) recently announced the details of the upcoming Halloween event: All Saints' Wake 2023. The announcement for the event includes the event dates, rewards, and more.

FFXIV announced the details for its upcoming All Saints' Wake event: What Could Taste Better than Fear? The event starts on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT, and ends on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 6:59 AM PST. As with most seasonal events, players can take their time to finish the event, as the event lasts for around two weeks. The events are also normally only a quest long, which would take around an hour to finish. As such, players can cram and finish the event near the end of its run.

To start the event, the player must be at least Level 15 in any class/job. They must also have finished one of the Envoy Main Scenario Quests (The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul'dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy) Once they meet the requirements, the player must make their way to New Gridania. They can do this via airship, Aetheryte, or by starting out as a Marauder or Arcanist. Once in New Gridania, players must then make their way to the Old Gridania and talk to the Adventurers' Guild Investigator. They are located at (X: 10.4, Y: 8.4). The Adventurers' Guild Investigator will give the player the quest “The Fright Stuff”.

It is highly likely that, like last year's All Saints' Wake event, this will be a multi-quest event. As such, players will have to complete multiple quests to fully finish the event.

Finishing the event questline will allow the player to unlock the following Event Items:

All Saints' Charm Emote

Wall-mounted Vampire Bats Furniture item.

Apart from these Event Items, players will also have access to a vendor once they finish the event. This vendor will sell the player various Seasonal Miscellany, which the player can stock up on to use. One of the Event Items will also likely be available from the vendor.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV All Saints' Wake 2023 Halloween event, its dates, and rewards.