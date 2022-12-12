By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

The Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Christmas Event, Starlight Celebration, is coming soon, awarding players with a mount and Christmas decorations once completed.

To begin, let’s talk about when the event will take place. The FFXIV Christmas Event, Starlight Celebration, will run from Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 12:00 AM PST until Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 6:59 AM PST. Players will have roughly 16 days to finish the event, although it shouldn’t take that long. Most seasonal events only take around an hour to finish, so make sure to finish this at your own pace. Just remember that once the event is over, you won’t be able to do the quest anymore.

To start the quest, players must at least be Level 15 in any class. This gives them access to the airship, which lets them travel to other city-states. Specifically, players must make their way to Old Gridania. Players who started as Lancers or Conjurers won’t have to travel via airship as they already start in Old Gridania. Once there, players must head over to Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre. Specifically, players need to go to (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4) and look for Amh Garanjy. She will give you the quest Reindeer Fame.

Once the player finishes the quest, they can obtain the following items:

Starlight Steed Horn When used, it allows the player to summon the Starlight Steed mount.

Illuminated Tree Outdoor furnishing of a tree lit up with blue lights



It’s also important to note that items from previous Christmas events are available via the Seasonal shop during this year’s event. We will update you on what items are available for purchase once the event goes live.

The event’s official announcement page describes the event as such:

Wintry weather has settled in across the realm, and the citizens of Eorzea have begun preparing for this year’s Starlight Celebration. Festive lights twinkle merrily throughout cities and neighborhoods, warming the hearts of all who behold them. So make ready your tinsel and dust off your baubles─the season of giving is here!

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV Christmas Event, Starlight Celebration. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.