Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) released details about its New Year Event titled Heavensturn, just one of the many holiday events they are holding.

FFXIV announced the details to its Heavensturn: Lots and Lots of Sacred Lots New Year Event. For starters, let’s talk about its event duration. The event starts on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM PST, and will end on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 6:59 AM PST. You don’t have to worry about rushing the vent, as you will have around two weeks, or 16 days to finish it. Not only that, but you only need to spend around an hour to finish the event.

To start the event, players will have to reach level 15. This gives you access to the airship, which allows you to travel to Limsa Lominsa’s Lower Decks. However, f you started the game as a Marauder or an Arcanist, you just need to reach level 15. Once in Limsa Lominsa’s Lower Deck, you will have to look for the Usagi Bugyo, who will give you the quest The Box of Fortune. You can find the Usagi Bugyo at coordinates (X: 11.5 Y: 13.9)

Once you accomplish the event, the player will receive the following rewards:

Take note that these are not the only rewards you can get from participating in the event. Players will also be able to purchase items from previous New Year Events as well. If you missed out on a previous New Year reward, then this is your chance to get it.

The official announcement page describes it as such:

All the realm is abrim with excitement in anticipation of the new year, and indeed, the sounds of merriment can be heard nowhere more strongly than in the streets of Limsa Lominsa, where delegates from the Far East have arrived in hopes of sharing their festive traditions. The usagi bugyo would have your aid in ensuring the celebration of Heavensturn is a success, and has prepared a handsome reward should you be willing to offer it.

