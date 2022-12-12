By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Live Letter 75 date has been announced and will contain more information about the upcoming Patch 6.3.

For starters, let’s go over the date of the live stream. The Live Letter will air on December 23, 2022, at 3:00 AM PST. They did note, however, that the starting time is subject to change. People can stream the Live Letter from three locations, namely YouTube, Niconico Live, and Twitch. As with all Live Letters, the stream will have English and Japanese text on its presentation slides. However, the presentation itself will be purely in Japanese.

According to the official announcement on the Lodestone, this upcoming Live Letter will contain the latest information about Patch 6.3, as well as some miscellaneous updates. This could include the Job changes that director and producer Naoki Yoshida and Global Community Manager Toshio Murouchi hinted about, especially surrounding the Paladin. Not only that, but we might get a glimpse of the Retainer Inventory management changes as well. Most important of all, we will be getting some gameplay footage as well. As for what the gameplay footage will feature, we’ll just have to wait and find out.

In the previous Live Letter, Yoshida and Murouchi already gave us some information about Patch 6.3. The information they gave us includes the Main Scenario Quest, some Side Quests, as well as new dungeons and trials. It also included some Island Sanctuary updates. If you want, you can check out our article that provides a summary of Live Letter 74.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Live Letter 75 for Patch 6.3 of FFXIV. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.