FFXIV Tactics Ogre Reborn screenshot contest announced

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) players can join the ongoing Tactics Ogre: Reborn screenshot contest. Keep reading to learn more about how to join to get a chance to win awesome prizes!

The Tactics Ogre: Reborn Screenshot Sweepstakes runs from Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:30 AM PDT, and runs until Monday, November 14, 2022, at 6:59 PST. This is to celebrate the release of Tactics Ogre: Reborn this next week Friday, November 11, 2022. Players who join the contest stand to win one of two prizes: Prize A and Prize B. Prize A is a physical prize, which a total of 33 players will receive (11 each from Japan, North America, and Europe). The prize is a Glass Pumpkin (Tactics Ogre: Reborn Edition). Prize B, on the other hand, is an in-game item prize, which a total of 3,333 players will receive (1,111 each from Japan, North America, and Europe). The prize is the Great Paraserpent and a Wrapped Present. The wrapped present contains a random consumable item.

To enter the screenshot contest, players must have an active FFXIV account at the time of submission and must meet the entry criteria. Players must also have a public Twitter account. Afterward, players need to fill up a registration form, which will ask them to log in to their Square Enix account and link their Twitter Account. You must then fill up for following information:

Character Name (This character will receive the in-game prize) *Required

Home World Name *Required

Lodestone “Character Profile” URL *Required

Name of the Desired Prize (Prize A or Prize B) *Required

A brief comment

A screenshot of the character listed above. The screenshot must fulfill the following conditions: *Required The character must be wearing one of the following “Valerian” or “Xenobian” body equipment: Valerian Terror Knight’s Plate Mail Valerian Dragoon’s Mail Valerian Smuggler’s Gilet Valerian Fusilier’s Gambison Valerian Rogue’s Gilet Valerian Shaman’s Chasuble Valerian Wizard’s Robe Xenobian Surcoat Valerian Rune Fencer’s Mail Valerian Brawler’s Acton Valerian Archer’s Acton Valerian Vedette’s Acton Valerian Priest’s Top Valerian Dark Priest’s Top The screenshot must include the “Character Name” and “Display Home World” in Group Pose These must match the inputted Character Name and Home World Name



After filling up the forms, players must then tweet the screenshot on Twitter. This tweet must also contain the information that was inputted in the form. Once the tweet is sent, the player’s entry is complete. The draw to select each prize’s winners happens on or around January 8, 2023, at 2:30 AM PST. Multiple entries are allowed, however, only one entry per character is eligible.

While this may seem like a random game to collaborate with, it’s actually not. The first half of the eligible armors above drop from Heavenswar dungeons, while the latter half drops from Stormblood dungeons. These armors were not implemented for the sole purpose of the contest but were in the game from the start. This is a common occurrence in FFXIV since there are quite a lot of references in it to other Square Enix games. The game also recently made these armor sets dyeable in the recent FFXIV 6.28 patch.

That’s everything you need to know about the FFXIV Tactics Ogre: Reborn Screenshot Contest. For those interested in Tactics Ogre: Reborn, head on over here to learn about its release date, gameplay, story, and the platforms it is available on. For more FFXIV news from us, click here.