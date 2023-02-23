Carmelo Anthony played well enough in his limited role with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but not a single NBA team appears to be willing to give the veteran forward another chance. Consequently, the future Hall of Famer now has plenty of spare time in his hands to fulfill his responsibilities as a global ambassador for FIBA.

And with the 2023 FIBA World Cup less than 200 days away, Anthony is up and away promoting the upcoming biggest tournament in international basketball. On Wednesday morning ET, the 38-year old forward arrived in Manila, Philippines to accomplish his goal as a FIBA ambassador, arriving in one of the host countries (among three) for the upcoming international basketball tournament.

Per Naveen Ganglani of Rappler Sports:

It looks like Carmelo Anthony is in the 🇵🇭😮 (photos via Erjyne Montojo/George Gapasen) pic.twitter.com/75CziqvzQy — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) February 22, 2023

Carmelo Anthony has had a storied international career. He played for Team USA’s Men’s Basketball Senior Team since 2004, winning three Olympic gold medals (2016 in Rio de Janeiro, 2012 in London, and 2008 in Beijing), one FIBA Americas championship (2007), and a bronze medal during the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

In the process, Anthony became the first-ever four-time Olympian, four-time medalist, and three-time gold medalist for USA Men’s Basketball. He also ranks first all-time in USA Men’s Basketball history in games played, points, rebounds, and field-goals made, among other feats.

The 10-time NBA All-Star announced his retirement from international duty in 2016, saying that he thinks he has “given enough” to the Team USA program after sticking it out through their ups and downs. Now, Carmelo Anthony is giving back to the basketball world by becoming a global ambassador for the increasingly global sport of basketball.

Anthony still has not ruled out a potential return to the NBA. Whether any team would be interested in signing him, however, that remains to be seen.

It’s unclear if the future Hall of Famer would ever entertain the idea of playing overseas. Some of his former teammates, such as Allen Iverson and Dwight Howard, chose to ply their trade in Europe and Asia, respectively, following their declines. Could Anthony, in the future, decide to follow in their footsteps? Perhaps Anthony could even be the next import for the San Miguel Beermen of the Philippine Basketball Association. As the old adage goes, “never say never.”