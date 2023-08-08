There are intense debates held about the current condition of the United States of America seemingly every minute, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone more passionate about who is representing the country at the 2023 FIBA World Cup than Gilbert Arenas.

The retired three-time NBA All-Star and podcast host has not been shy about his feelings of the Team USA roster and is now even implementing his own tier system to reiterate just how underwhelming he believes this group to be.

“When your grading, ‘alright, pick the best 12 [players in the NBA]'… This [Team USA squad] is the 5th [set of 12 players]. Only Anthony Edwards would be out of this group,” Arenas said on Gil's Arena, via ClutchPoints.

Arenas is giving people plenty of water cooler content (for those who work in offices that still have water coolers), but his stance is objectively inaccurate on certain points. While his argument rings true when delving deeper into a bench comprised of Josh Hart, Walker Kessler and Bobby Portis, there are multiple stars leading the way.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton are quickly ascending to the upper echelon of point guards after breakout seasons, in which they were finally afforded the chance to be the focal point of a team. Mikal Bridges is one of the better two-way wings in the game. Brandon Ingram is a former All-Star who can score around 24 points per game on efficient shooting. Paolo Banchero is the Rookie of the Year.

These players are not the best we have to offer, but they easily clear the top 60. Arenas could have made the same point about Team USA being much thinner compared to our vast talent pool by merely giving Steve Kerr's squad a C grade, or D at worst. Several of those aforementioned names could play a significant role in the future of the NBA and American basketball, so the former Washington Wizards star best get used to them.

Besides, is it still not enjoyable to watch some of these young rising stars navigate the global gauntlet? Regardless of your talent evaluation, Team USA looks mighty intriguing on paper heading into the FIBA World Cup at the end of August.