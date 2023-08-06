Manila will be the battleground as teams from all over the world fight for a FIBA World Cup gold medal. Team USA, while not having a lot of All-Stars compared to the Olympics, will be one of these teams. NBA stars like New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, and New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram are set to lead the team throughout the tournament. However, most fans are not convinced with the way Steve Kerr constructed their roster for international play. Gilbert Arenas was the most vocal about his opinion on the team in an interview with Trae Young.

Agent Zero had always been known for not mincing words when giving out his take. Even the Steve Kerr-led Team USA squad for the FIBA World Cup was not safe. Gilbert Arenas unveiled his true feelings about the team a couple of weeks before the tournament.

“You see that list [Team USA] got? A sorry ass group… Some of them probably don’t even start on their team… It’s embarrassing when you have star players that do want to participate.” Gilbert Arenas on this year's Team USA roster 😳 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/j2Tdy5XNrh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

“You see that list [Team USA] got? A sorry-ass group. Some of them probably don’t even start on their teams,” Arenas said to Trae Young. “It’s embarrassing when you have star players that do want to participate,” he added while alluding to the star-studded Olympic teams that the nation has fielded in previous years.

A quick glance at teams like Canada may seem like the Jalen Brunson and Brandon Ingram-led squad may be outmatched. Although, they are still one of the strongest teams to look out for come matchday. Their strength lies in the youth and experiences in the best basketball league in the world. They will always carry that over the heads of other players despite the differences in some regulations and styles of play.

Will you bet on the team to win it all?