Team USA is heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup with confidence and chemistry. After securing a win in its first game, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson got the taste of what it'll be like to be spending time with his current jokester teammates.

Brunson left his wallet behind after Team USA smacked Team Puerto Rico in a tune-up game but Haliburton was there to get it for him. But the Indiana Pacers star also used it to get some snacks from the vending machine with New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram. Brunson reacted accordingly.

Can’t even be good criminals smh https://t.co/bQLCZbyeRj — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) August 8, 2023

Brunson also joked on his Instagram story that he isn’t paying for anything else on the trip. Hopefully, his teammates pick up his tab for the rest of the FIBA World Cup tournament.

Personally, I think Ingram made the better choice here. Putting aside the cinnamon bun — a snack that's solid at best — the sour cream and cheddar Ruffles are absolutely elite chips. Funyuns are just okay to me but to each their own here.

Some Knicks fans may feel a certain type of way about Haliburton doing this, as many of them turned against the Pacers guard when MSG Network announcer Wally Szczerbiak called him a “wannabe, fake All-Star ” during last season. Most of them probably (correctly) will simply laugh at the funny bit from Hali and the camaraderie that Team USA has.

Against Puerto Rico, the American team won 117-74 thanks to seven players scoring in double figures. Brunson had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, Haliburton had 12 dimes off the bench and Ingram tallied 11 points, five boards and three assists.